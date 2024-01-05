Inside Matt Damon and wife's cozy couple's getaway with Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth rang in the new year in star-studded company, as he and wife Elsa Pataky hit the slopes with Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso.

Elsa, 47, updated fans of her holiday on Instagram, captioning a carousel post: "New Years at the snow with my love ones. Happy New Year to all of you. / Celebrando el Año Nuevo con la gente que quiero y me hace feliz. Feliz Año a todos!"

The Marvel star and the Spanish model beamed with joy as they sat in the snow, as Chris gave two thumbs ups to the camera.

They hit the slopes with family friends Matt and Luciana, pausing to take a photo with the couple. Chris mischievously pulled a face as he covered Elsa's ears with his hands, while the 47-year-old kept on smiling alongside the Good Will Hunting actor and his wife.

Elsa, Chris and their family celebrated the New Year with friends in the snow

Both couples have been friends for a long time, as the Thor actor revealed in an interview with GQ that they'd been friends since the start of his career.

Taking the interviewer to the Interstellar actor's house to borrow some bikes, he explained that: "We became friends around the time I started to work, and I’ve really benefited from watching how he handles himself. Matt’s just a normal guy who has the movie-star thing figured out."

WATCH: Matt Damon cheers on Chris Hemsworth’s wife whilst skiing

Matt even cheered Elsa on as she skied down the slopes, swooping down the hills.

"Nailed it!" the actor yelled, before encouraging her son Tristan down the slopes.

Through the actors becoming friends, Luciana and Elsa have also developed a close bond. Elsa revealed to PEOPLE that while she'd always been a big fan of Matt, everything changed when she met his wife.

“When I met his wife, I’m even more of a fan of his wife,” she exclaimed. “They are such amazing people. We have three kids, they have four kids, so we ended up making the same plans because everything we do we do with our kids, so it’s easier to do things with people that understand you.”

As Luciana is Argentinian and Elsa is Spanish, the two often speak spanish. "For me, it's a relief, yes, somebody I can speak Spanish with! We’ve become very good friends", Elsa added.

Chris and Elsa celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary over the holidays.

The couple attended the slopes with their three children: India Rose, 11, and twins Sasha and Tristan, 9.