Giovanni Pernice puts on loved-up display with new model girlfriend in romantic post

Giovanni Pernice revealed the identity of his new girlfriend with a loved-up photo on social media on Tuesday.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 33, couldn't have looked more smitten if he tried cuddled up to his "love" Molly Brown. The model originally shared the romantic snap on her own Instagram feed that saw the new couple enjoying evening out together.

Giovanni shared the sweet snap alongside his new beau on Tuesday

Resharing the photo on his Instagram Stories, he tagged his beloved and penned a red love heart emoji and a smiling heart emoji. Molly captioned the photo on her feed: "Amore Mio," which translates into, "my love". Giovanni quickly commented in his native language: "Amore mio, alongside a love heart emoji.

The couple oozed glamour in the photo with the blonde bombshell donning a chic Prada blazer. Meanwhile, the professional dancer star donned a classic white T-shirt with a £3,400 Louis Vuitton black leather jacket.

© Photo: BBC Giovanni and Jowita dancing together

Before meeting his stunning new girlfriend, the Italian hunk was previously believed to be dating fellow Strictly star Jowita Przystal, who won the 2022 series of the show with Hamza Yassin.

The couple was said to have developed a romance during their stint on the show together and were even captured holding hands in romantic photos at the time.

© Photo: Instagram Giovanni and Maura split in October 2021

Before his alleged romance with Jowita, Giovanni was in a relationship with Love Island star Maura Higgins. The couple parted ways in October 2021 after dating for four months.

Announcing the news of their split, Giovanni penned on social media: "Firstly, great relationships with great people can come to a natural end. This has been the case for me recently. There was absolutely no wrong-doing and this should be the end of any speculation.

"Whilst I respect and understand interest in my personal life, wouldn't it be fantastic to instead use this space to raise awareness of subjects and issues which need the attention." The two were first linked back in June when they were spotted watching the Euro 2021 match at Wembley together.

Before the couple parted ways, Giovanni gushed about Maura in an interview with HELLO!. He said: "Maura is beautiful, funny, and she's a very loyal person," he gushed. "We get along very well, we're just enjoying getting to know each other."