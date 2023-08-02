Carol Kirkwood has shared an important update with her followers on social media. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the BBC Breakfast presenter revealed that her third novel, which was recently released, has become a best seller.

The Scottish broadcaster shared a moving image of her book along with a photo of her signing copies, along with a caption that read: "Just wanted to say a sincere THANK YOU to you, if you helped make my third book #SecretsofTheVillaAmore a bestseller! I am beyond thrilled. THANK YOU," followed by two red love-heart emojis.

Carol's third novel, Secrets of The Villa Amore, was released in July and the TV presenter celebrated the release with a post on Instagram showing off the beautiful cover. She also teased the plot in the caption, which read: "Enjoy some guaranteed sunshine and escape to the Amalfi coast for sun, secrets, and scandal…"

The synopsis for the new novel reads: "Carina is marrying her childhood sweetheart, Giorgio. He isn't the person she thinks he is. Hollywood starlet Edie is the dazzling bridesmaid. She's hiding something that could destroy her best friend. Mother-of-the-bride Philippa is stunned by the arrival of a lover from her past. Can her marriage survive?

"As the guests gather under the azure skies of the Amalfi coast, scandal and intrigue are waiting to be revealed, and one of the guests will do anything to hide the truth."

This is not the first time Carol has enjoyed success in her writing career. Her debut romance novel, Under a Greek Moon, was released in 2021 and reached number two on the Sunday Times bestsellers list. Carol's second novel was released shortly after, The Hotel on the Riviera in 2022.

Meanwhile, Carol's exciting news comes soon after she delighted viewers with her return to the BBC Breakfast studios this week. The presenter, who normally brings audiences stories from various locations up and down the UK for the flagship morning programme, made a rare appearance on the red sofa alongside main broadcasters Sally Nugent and Jon Kay.

Carol marked the occasion with an Instagram photo of her outfit in the studio, and her fans commented on her change of location. "Good morning Carol, great to see you in the studio looking fabulous," said a follower.

Another agreed, commenting: "Good morning, lovely to see you in the studio." A third quipped: "Good morning Carol, dry in the studio."

When she's not busy reporting on the weather for the BBC, either in the studio, based in Manchester, or on location, she can be found at home in Maidenhead with her fiancé Steve.

Speaking with Prima Magazine in June 2021, she revealed the sweet way her husband-to-be wakes her up each morning: "He always makes me a cup of tea before I go to work in the morning, which is very romantic - it's 2.45am and he often leaves me a little love note for when I come home from work. That, to me, is worth a million red roses."