BBC star Carol Kirkwood reacts to fan comments following cheeky on-air blunder

Viewers were startled on Wednesday when subtitles drastically misquoted Carol Kirkwood, with the popular weather presenter being alerted to the gaffe following the morning's live BBC Breakfast broadcast.

Fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to share that subtitles said that she'd uttered the words "50 bras" when she was actually talking about strong winds, with one social media user posting a screenshot to the site.

They captioned it: "As if the wind wasn’t enough, poor @carolkirkwood has to contend with erroneous captions @bbcweather. Thank you for giving me a big chuckle this morning!!"

© BBC Carol is a fan favourite

Carol responded after the show had ended, with the down-to-earth star writing: "WHAT?!!! Good grief!! [laughing emoji] x."

Carol was mis-quoted in the subtitles

The weather presenter only recently returned to TV screens following time off after her winter wedding to new husband Steve Randall. The happy couple tied the knot in late December in what Carol later described as an "intimate" ceremony.

"It was the most perfect and romantic and intimate wedding. We are both so incredibly happy," she told BBC Breakfast after sharing photos from the special day.

WATCH: Carol Kirkwood discusses engagement live on BBC Breakfast

The 61-year-old weather presenter looked breathtakingly beautiful for her second wedding, which took place in Buckinghamshire. Carol, who has been a regular face on our screens since 1998, wore a satin wedding gown with a fitted waist and a striking Bardot neckline.

The princess-style gown boasted a full skirt and was perfectly paired with a simple silver necklace. Carol styled her blonde locks in a classic updo, with loose curls framing her face.

© Abi Chadwick/Camera Press The couple on their wedding day

Her makeup look was glowing and natural, with a sweep of rosy blusher highlighting her cheeks and pink gloss on her lips. Steve, 48, meanwhile looked dapper in a black suit with a silver tie.

Carol's colleagues past and present were moved by the first-look photos, taking to Instagram to express their congratulations to the happy couple.

© Twitter Carol and Steve were friends before things turned romantic

Dan Walker shared: "Congratulations to Carol and Steve. Steve is one very fortunate gentleman and Carol is the best of us all. She is kind, caring, brilliant at her job and a wonderful person to be around. I wish them every happiness in their new life together."

Steph McGovern commented: "How gorgeous and happy do Carol and Steve look? Congratulations. So pleased for you both". Carol recently confessed her plan to wed Steve in secret before "[telling] everyone later" so it seems none of her colleagues were invited to her special day.

© Getty The star was previously married to hockey player Jimmy Kirkwood

While speaking to an audience at Good Housekeeping Live earlier in the year, she admitted that she should "get on with it", adding: "I imagine we are just going to go and do it and tell everyone about it later."

The TV star also opened up about her relationship with Steve, explaining that she wasn't looking for romance when they first met. "Steve came into my life when I was already very happy, I didn't need a man in my life — but I want him in my life — and that's the difference," she said. The couple, who live in Berkshire, have largely kept their romance out of the public eye.