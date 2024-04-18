BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood absent from show following health update

BBC Breakfast has looked a little different for the past few days as Carol Kirkwood has been absent from the show. The beloved weather presenter usually reports on the weather forecast during the week but was replaced by fellow meteorologists Matt Taylor and Sarah Keith-Lucas, who have taken turns to cover for the Scottish star.

Carol's absence hasn't gone unnoticed among her fans, with one person taking to social media with a screengrab of one of the 61-year-old's previous reports. "If you're missing @carolkirkwood this week, here's a forecast she prepared earlier* *Much earlier," they penned, while another asked: "Where [have you] been all these days Carol?"

© getty Carol Kirkwood has been absent from BBC Breakfast this week

The presenter's absence comes just a week after she revealed she was suffering from a "croaky" voice. Last Tuesday, Carol persevered through the programme despite suffering from a sore throat and was praised by her co-star Sally Nugent. "Carol, I know you'll be keeping an eye on that [Storm Kathleen], and well done - we've got to the end of Breakfast and your voice has survived. It's an achievement. Go and rest," said the host.

Carol responded: "I hope it hangs on for tomorrow as well."

Jon then asked for the forecast, to which Carol quipped: "For my voice, Jon? It's looking a bit ropey."

© getty Carol suffered from a 'croaky' voice last week

Fans were quick to wish Carol a speedy recovery, with one person writing on social media: "Hello Carol, hope your cold gets better soon," while another penned: "Saw you on TV today. I do hope your voice is better."

Carol isn't the only presenter who appeared to be a little under the weather last week. Presenter Jon Kay sparked concern amongst viewers, who said the journalist sounded "a bit rough".

"Someone get Jon Kay some Strepsils," wrote one viewer, while another added: "Seriously, someone give Jon Kay some Vocalzone!"

© BBC/James Stack Jon Kay also sounded a little under the weather last week

While Carol hasn't addressed her absence from the show, it's likely that she's simply taking a few days off. The presenter will no doubt be enjoying some quality time with her new husband Steve Randall, whom she wed at Cliveden House in Berkshire in December last year.

Taking to social media to thank fans for their kind messages following her big day, Carol shared: "We had the most perfect day. It was a tiny wedding but so romantic and intimate. A day we will never forget. We are bursting with happiness. It wasn’t a ‘secret’ wedding, just a private one."

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Carol and her partner Steve Randall wed last year

Carol and Steve first met at a work function when the weather presenter was in her 50s. The pair were friends for "quite a long time" before the relationship turned romantic, and Steve got down on one knee in spring 2022.

WATCH: Carol Kirkwood confirms engagement live on BBC Breakfast

Detailing the moment Steve popped the question during a romantic stroll near the couple's home in Berkshire, Carol previously told HELLO!: "It was a lovely, sunny day and we had taken a picnic with us, and we were sitting by the river, watching the boats going by. Steve started fidgeting; I turned to say: 'What's wrong?' He was on his knee, and he proposed. At first, I thought he was joking, but he said: 'No no, I really do mean it, Will you marry me?' I said: 'Yes!! Of course!'"