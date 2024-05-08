Katy Perry's mother fell for an AI-generated photo of her at the 2024 Met Gala

As the stars dazzled on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet, many fans were on the lookout for Katy Perry, the Hot N Cold singer renowned for her Met Gala showstoppers.

However, the 39-year-old pop icon was notably absent from the festivities this year, choosing instead to focus on her music. With her unique blend of humor and innovation, Katy took to Instagram to address her absence in a way only she could.

Dressed in AI-generated ensembles perfectly aligning with this year's theme, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, Katy shared a series of images that left her followers both amused and impressed.

One image portrayed her in a long ballgown adorned with floral embellishments and shrubbery, while another featured a striking metal corset with greenery cascading into a skirt and tail.

These fantastical creations, though virtual, were quintessentially Katy—bold, imaginative, and a nod to what could have been.

Alongside these digital masterpieces, Katy posted a candid snapshot of a fan waiting outside the Met Gala, an image of herself in the studio, and a humorous text exchange with her mother who was momentarily fooled by the AI artistry.

"Ha Feather! Didn't know you went to the Met," her mother's message read. "What a gorgeous gown, you look like the Rose Parade, you are your own float lol." Katy's playful response? "lol mom the AI got you too, BEWARE!"

This light-hearted interaction underscores Katy's playful approach to her public persona and her ability to engage with her fans even in her absence.

As someone who has previously captured the world's attention with her Met Gala outfits—be it the 2019 cheeseburger ensemble, the 2018 angel wings, or her elegant 2022 Oscar de la Renta gown—Katy's virtual presence this year was a whimsical reminder of her enduring impact on fashion and pop culture.

Earlier that day, on the American Idol red carpet, Katy had teased her plans subtly when pressed by reporters. "This is my Met Gala. This is my garden party," she told ET.

"Here I am, transformed, the butterfly you have been waiting to see." This statement beautifully encapsulated her current phase of life—transformative, focused on growth, and blossoming in a different arena.

Katy's current dedication to her music and her imminent departure from American Idol after seven seasons mark a pivotal moment in her career.

As she prepares to leave the show, she remains focused on her artistic evolution, hinting at new musical projects that promise to captivate her audience just as much as her red carpet appearances.

Speculation about her replacement on American Idol is rife, with fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan suggesting names like Kelly Clarkson and Meghan Trainor.

Lionel recently reflected on the unique qualities Katy brought to the panel: "Finding someone to replace Katy with a sense of humor, it's gotta be fun but no ego because we're gonna insult each other so much."