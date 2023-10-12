Katy Perry, Miranda Kerr, Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Lopez, and more stars whose kids are siblings

Fans of pop culture are well aware that when it comes to Hollywood, the dating pool can more closely resemble a small fish bowl.

Across the industry, there is no shortage of celebrity pairings that either totally surprise us, or leave some saying: "I could have seen that coming." There is also no shortage of one star, say, Ben Affleck, having kids with another fellow A-Lister, as he did with Jennifer Garner, before going on to marry a different A-Lister all together, in this case Jennifer Lopez, leaving her kids with Marc Anthony and Ben's kids with Jennifer having quite the star-studded set of co-parents.

Below, take a look at some of our favorite A-Listers who co-parent with other A-Listers, from Jen, Ben, and Jen, to Salma Hayek and Linda Evangelista, and others.

Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner

The Alias actress was married to the Good Will Hunting actor from 2005 to 2018, and together they had kids Violet Anne, 17, Seraphina Rose, 13, and Samuel, 11. Meanwhile, J.Lo shares twins Max and Emme, 14, with her ex-husband Marc.

Since J.Lo and Ben tied the knot in 2022, they've united their five children into a happy blended family-of-seven, and the Grammy-winner once described her husband's ex to Vogue as an "amazing co-parent."

Miranda Kerr was married to Orlando Bloom from 2010 to 2013, and together they had one son, Flynn, who is 12. The Pirates of the Caribbean star went on to get engaged and have a baby, Daisy Dove, with Katy Perry, while the Victoria Secret model married Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, and the two have welcomed two sons, with another one on the way.

Miranda and Katy have always been vocal about their love for each other as co-parents, and have even made red carpet appearances together. "Co-parenting with Orlando and Katy is something that I feel really happy about," Miranda once told Vogue Australia. Plus, in an event earlier this year, Katy honored Miranda and said: "Miranda is love, and as a lot of you know, love comes in many family iterations."

In 2006, Salma Hayek started dating French billionaire François-Henri Pinault, and on September 21, 2007, they welcomed their daughter Valentina, 15. They married in 2009, and in 2011, after Linda Evangelista filed legal paperwork seeking child support from the business mogul, it was revealed that François was the father of her son Augustin, 16, who was born on October 11, 2006.

Their kids being half-siblings, Salma and Linda have since formed a friendship, and in fact, Linda recently attended an event with her son hosted by his father and stepmom Salma.

Plus, earlier this year the supermodel shared with Vogue recalled Salma's act of kindness when she fell sick right before Thanksgiving, revealing: "I had told her that I wasn't going to have Thanksgiving; I wasn't feeling well. And she said, 'Oh yes you are. I am coming.' And poof, she was here," adding: "She spent the day in the kitchen and cooked it herself… She made a feast – a beautiful, beautiful meal."

Both Nicole and Katie have strained relationships with their ex, Tom Cruise, and the two have never publicly spoken about each other, though some reports at the time of Katie's divorce from the Mission Impossible star claimed Nicole was supportive of Katie during the contentious split.

Nicole and Tom were married from 1990 to 2001, and together they adopted two kids, Connor, 28, and Isabella, 30; the two reportedly don't have a relationship with their mother. Meanwhile, Katie and Tom were married from 2006 to 2012, and share one daughter, Suri, 17, who lives full time with her mom.

Uma Thurman and Elle Macpherson

Elle Macpherson started dating financier Arpad Busson in 1996, and they had two kids together, Arpad Flynn Busson, born in 1998, and Aurelius Cy Andrea Busson, born in 2003. The two split in 2005.

Two years later, Arpad started dating Uma Thurman, and in 2008, they announced their engagement. They briefly split the following year, however they reconciled in time for the birth of their daughter, Rosalind Arusha Arkadina Altalune Florence Thurman-Busson – she goes by Luna – in 2012. They called off their engagement in 2014.

Though it's unclear whether Uma and Elle have a friendship, in 2007, the year the former started dating Arpad, the two were photographed laughing and posing together at a Valentino event in Italy.

