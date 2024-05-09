Whoopi Goldberg shares poignant life lessons after confessing her serious addiction to cocaine

Whoopi Goldberg delivered a deeply touching message during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this Wednesday, emphasizing the importance of expressing love and gratitude.

The actress and television host, known for her wisdom and wit, opened up about the fleeting nature of life and the regrets that come with unsaid words.

"You got to make sure that you tell people while they're living what they mean to you because our time on the planet goes like that and because none of us have expiration dates on our booties.

“We don't know when it is. So try...Try to remember to tell people you love them because if they go and you haven't. You're gonna regret it. And that's what I'm so glad I'm not doing," Whoopi shared, sparking a moment of reflection for viewers and the studio audience alike.

Whoopi Goldberg delivers important life lessons

Her heartfelt words come at a poignant time as Whoopi has just released her candid new memoir, Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me.

In her book, the Oscar-winning actress reveals her struggles with cocaine addiction, a battle she bravely overcame before becoming a household name.

© Getty Images Whoopi has just released her new memoir

Detailing her journey to sobriety, Whoopi recounts a life-changing moment in a luxurious New York hotel that served as a wake-up call. Isolated and vulnerable, she found herself confronted by a hotel housekeeper while hidden away in a closet, using cocaine.

"I was sitting in the closet, doing the drug, when a housekeeper came in, opened the closet door and screamed," Whoopi writes. It was upon seeing her own reflection, smeared with cocaine, that she realized the severity of her situation.

© Getty Images Whoopi spoke about her previous drug addiction

Reflecting on the 1980s, a time when Hollywood and New York seemingly redefined "recreational drug use," Whoopi describes how the era's culture made it easy to fall into dangerous habits.

Parties she attended were lavish and unchecked, often featuring bowls of Quaaludes and lines of cocaine laid out for guests.

© Getty Images Whoopi in 2021

"I was invited to parties where I was greeted at the door with a bowl of Quaaludes from which I could pick what I wanted," she recalls. "Lines of cocaine were laid across tables and bathroom counters for the taking."

Despite initially believing she could manage her drug use, the reality of her addiction soon became undeniable. "I knew I’d have to change out my friends and turn down invitations but I could do that," she states in her memoir, determined to reclaim her life. "I didn’t want to die."