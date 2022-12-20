Whoopi Goldberg reveals her one regret about Ted Danson affair The Talk star split from Ted after 18 months of dating

Whoopi Goldberg and Ted Danson shocked their fans when it was revealed that the former co-stars had embarked on a secret relationship during his marriage to Cassandra Coates.

The Talk star and The Good Place actor had been friends for a few years after meeting on The Arsenio Hall Show in 1988, but it wasn't until they were cast alongside each other in the movie Made in America in 1992 that their friendship took an unexpected turn.

Whoopi and Ted began a controversial affair, and despite their best efforts to keep their relationship a secret, it ultimately resulted in the end of his 16-year marriage to his wife Cassandra, who walked away with their two children and $30 million.

Sadly, Whoopi and Ted only lasted 18 months before calling it quits, and the actress later revealed her biggest regret about the end of their relationship.

"It was really painful, and it was very public," she once told Closer. "And the loss of his friendship hurts a great deal. We can never go and have a soda, anywhere."

Whoopi and Ted began a relationship while starring in Made in America

She added: "I'm friends with almost every man I've gone out with, except this man."

Following their whirlwind romance, both Ted and Whoopi quickly found love again. Whoopi met her third husband Lyle Trachtenberg just a year later, although the relationship wasn't meant to be as the two were only together for a year before calling it quits.

Whoopi and Ted split after 18 months of dating

Meanwhile, Ted found love again with actress Mary Steenburgen, who he met on the set of his next major movie Pontiac Moon.

Luckily for Ted, it was meant to be and the two have been together ever since. Speaking about his 27-year marriage to Mary, the actor told Us Weekly: "When I die, I will have known in this life what it is to love as a human being and to be loved, and I am so grateful."

