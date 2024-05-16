Andre Agassi and wife Steffi Graf cosy up in ultra-rare video

Tennis power couple Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf looked so loved-up on Wednesday as they teamed up for an exciting video update.

Taking to Instagram, Andre, 54, uploaded a clip of himself and his beaming wife delivering an announcement from what appeared to be their gorgeous home. Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: Power couple Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf team up for exciting announcement

Addressing their fans, the duo said: "We can't wait to be in your beautiful country this summer. We're so looking forward to playing some tennis with our dear Romanian friends Andrei and Simona at the sports festival in Cluj. June 15th, see you there."

Meanwhile, in his caption, Andre wrote: "See you all soon at @sportsfestival in Cluj-Napoca, Romania!"

© Getty Images The tennis power couple wed in 2001

During the annual sporting event, the tennis aces, who together have clinched a whopping 30 grand slam titles, will take part in a tennis showcase, playing in an exhibition match.

Andre and Steffi's loyal fans flooded the comments section with endless praise. One follower gushed: "Always a treat to see Steff!", while a second added: "The two greatest tennis players of all time."

This isn't the first time the sporting legends have joined forces on the court. The pair have previously played together at Wimbledon and the US Open.

© Getty Images The duo share two children together

Lovebirds Andre and Steffi, 54, began officially dating in 1999 during the French Open and Wimbledon, before marrying in a private ceremony in October 2001. At the time of their nuptials, they said in a joint statement: "The privacy and intimacy of our ceremony was beautiful and reflective of all we value."

After they tied the knot, they welcomed their first child, a son called Jaden, in 2001, and their second, a daughter called Jaz, in 2003.

© Getty Images Andre and Steffi met after their respective victories at Wimbledon 1992

Speaking to E! about their enduring love story, Andre said: "We love cooking together. We love hiking together. We love even grocery shopping together, dividing and conquering. So it's real life. And we're blessed."

The father-of-two continued: "I think it's like success in life or in anything you do. I think there's a determination you have to be in the most of yourself, in balance of the most of what somebody needs from you, giving what it is you have to give and not attempting to give what you don't. But not leaving anything in the tank when you can give it right."

Despite the couple's combined racket skills, it seems their two children aren't following in their footsteps. During a chat with HELLO! in 2017, Andre told us: "No, not at all… My son's into baseball and my daughter gets into a lot of different things seasonally – dance one year, one part of the year kickboxing.

"She's really active, but there's no pressure. It's their choice and I'm glad they didn't choose tennis."