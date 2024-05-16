Tori Spelling’s ex Dean McDermott makes his relationship with Lily Cabo instagram official amid custody battle

Dean McDermott unveiled a new chapter in his life by introducing his girlfriend, Lily Calo, to his followers.

The 57-year-old actor chose the illustrious backdrop of The Magic Castle in Los Angeles for their social media debut, sharing a heartwarming photo of the couple dressed to the nines and radiating happiness.

Dean affectionately captioned the photo, "Sometimes ya just gotta put on your best duds and take your girl to The Magic Castle. Cuz she’s Magic!! #mylovey."

This marked a significant public step for the couple amid Dean's ongoing divorce proceedings with Tori Spelling, his wife of nearly 18 years.

Lily, who works as a senior account executive at the health brand Conscious Community Global, reciprocated with a charming black and white snapshot on her own Instagram.

The image captured a candid moment of joy between the two, with Lily writing, "I’ve got peace and I’ve got love #gratefulheart." This exchange of affection on social media comes at a poignant time, as Tori officially filed for divorce on March 29.

In a surprising twist of support, Tori, who is set to celebrate her 51st birthday on May 16, displayed a gracious spirit by commenting on Lily's post: "Love you both."

She also liked Dean's post, signaling a harmonious approach to their new family dynamics. Tori herself revealed on an episode of her misSPELLING podcast that she enjoys Lily's company during family dinners, noting, "I like Lily a lot. It's not bad. It's just, you know, it's different."

Dean's formal request to dissolve his marriage came on May 13, citing irreconcilable differences and indicating a separation date of July 7, 2023—slightly different from the June 17, 2023 date Tori listed in her own filing. T

his divergence in dates marks a minor discrepancy in their narratives but highlights a mutual decision acknowledged last year.

As they navigate their separation, both Dean and Tori are advocating for their futures. Dean has requested joint physical and legal custody of their five children—Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7—countering Tori's initial request for sole physical custody.

Moreover, Dean is seeking spousal support for himself while aiming to terminate any such support for Tori, who has likewise sought to secure spousal support for herself and eliminate the possibility for Dean.

Amid these complex legal negotiations, Tori has also been exploring new beginnings. She was seen sharing a tender moment with Ryan Cramer, CEO of the Santa Monica-based agency Neuron Syndicate Inc., last November, hinting at new love in her life.