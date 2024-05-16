Suri Cruise, 18, twins with mom Katie Holmes in matching denim after major name change

Like mother like daughter! Katie Holmes was snapped walking around New York City with her daughter Suri, 18, in matching denim looks.

Actress Katie and daughter Suri both looked stylish as they stepped out for a mother-daughter dinner in New York on May 15, with Katie wearing wide leg blue jeans paired with a cream roll neck sweater and tonal trench coat.

Suri, meanwhile, wore low slung blue jeans with a loose fit, and a white cropped tee with an oversized blue denim jacket with corduroy collar.

© Backgrid Actress Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise both look stylish as they step out for a mother-daughter dinner in New York

The lowkey outing saw Suri wearing tan Boston clogs while Katie rocked black leather boots and accessorized with black sunglasses. Suri, who recently turned 18 and will graduate from high school, was seen snacking on a strawberry as they wandered in Manhattan's East Village.

Dawson's Creek alum Katie has been raising Suri as a single mother following her divorce from Tom Cruise; it is thought he had little contact with his youngest daughter.

© James Devaney Suri Cruise's lifestyle has changed dramatically since her childhood

Katie recently helped her daughter celebrate her milestone birthday, and it appears the young girl is growing up to follow in her parents footsteps, as Suri recently starred in a performance of Head Over Heels in New York in early May. Suri took on the role of Philoclea in the stage show at the famous LaGuardia School, she was cheered on by her proud mom and grandparents.

LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, often referred to simply as LaGuardia or "LaG", specializes in teaching visual arts and performing arts, and past alum include Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Nicki Minaj and The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung.

© Backgrid Katie and Suri are very close

Suri's performance did cause a stir however, as the playbill revealed Suri is no longer going by her birth name of Suri Cruise. Instead, she has adopted her mom's middle name and is listed as Suri Noelle.

Katie's real name is Kate Noelle Holmes, and Tom was born Thomas Cruise Mapother lV.

While Katie is incredibly protective of her daughter, in 2022, Suri was heard singing the opening credits of her film, Alone Together, when she was just 15. She sang a pitch-perfect rendition of 'Blue Moon', and her mom was more than proud, telling Yahoo! Entertainment that Suri is "very, very talented".

"She said she would do it and she recorded it and I let her do her thing. That's the way I direct in general: It's like, 'This is what I think we all want - go do your thing'," she added.