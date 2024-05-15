Suri Cruise photographed for first time after her new name is revealed

Suri Cruise is wearing her new identity with pride. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise stepped out in New York on Tuesday, May 14, looking casual in a pair of baggy, sweatpants and a t-shirt.

In the first photos since her new name was revealed, Suri was the spitting image of her mom with her long, brunette locks worn loose and appearing lost in thought.

She strode through the streets of the Big Apple with her denim coat draped over her arm and engrossed in what was pumping through her headphones.

Her outing comes days after it was revealed that Suri has dropped her last name - at least when it comes to performing.

Suri gave a subtle yet noticeable statement about her identity during a performance of Head Over Heels in New York in early May.

The casting sheet for the stage show revealed the 18-year-old has adopted her mom's middle name and is listed as Suri Noelle. The rising star's birth certificate named her simply Suri Cruise.

It's perhaps not surprising that Suri is leaning more towards her mother's identity as she's reportedly been estranged from her famous dad since she was a little girl.

If she's carving out a career in the entertainment industry too, a stage name is far from uncommon.

Katie's real name is Kate Noelle Holmes, and Tom was born Thomas Cruise Mapother lV.

Suri's most recent play wasn't the first time she's taken center stage. She previously starred as Morticia Addams in her high school's production of The Addams Family: A New Musical, according to Page Six.

She also has a beautiful singing voice and lent her vocals to two of her mom's movies, the 2022 romantic drama Alone Together and Rare Objects.

Speaking of why she loves working with her daughter, Katie told ET: "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her."

The Dawson's Creek alum also called her only child "very, very talented," and confident too, telling InStyle in 2022: "I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 per cent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it."

Suri is expected to attend college in the fall but has not publicly revealed where or what she will study.