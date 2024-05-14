Katie Holmes commands attention in a black and gold dress as she steps out with her mum in NYC following daughter Suri's milestone birthday

Katie Holmes never puts a foot out of place when it comes to style, and didn't disappoint on Tuesday night as she stepped out in a gorgeous flowing black and gold dress alongside her glamorous parents Martin and Kathleen to attend the ABT Spring Gala, held at Cipriani 42nd Street.

The Dawson's Creek alum was among the stars attending the special one-night-only event, featuring a curated selection of dancers who will be part of ABT's upcoming 2024 Spring season, including a preview of Wayne McGregor’s Woolf Works ahead of the New York Premiere.

Katie Holmes stuns on the red carpet

The Gala also honored Academy Award-winning filmmaker Chai Vasarhelyi for her incomparable commitment to artistic excellence and innovation as a filmmaker, as well as her fervent advocacy of classical ballet.

Katie is a regular at the ballet and her passion for the craft has rubbed off on her daughter Suri, 18, who is also a keen performer.

The 18-year-old performed in Head Over Heels in New York, taking on the role of Philoclea in the stage show, which was attended by her proud mom and grandparents.

© Jamie McCarthy Katie Holmes attends the American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

What's more, Suri - who turned 18 on April 18 - was listed as Suri Noelle rather than Suri Cruise, adopting her mom's middle name rather than her surname.

Katie and Suri have an incredibly close bond, and the doting mom has raised her daughter alone in New York City for over a decade, following her split from Tom Cruise.

While Katie is incredibly protective of her daughter, in 2022, Suri was heard singing the opening credits of her film, Alone Together, when she was just 15. She sang a pitch-perfect rendition of Blue Moon, and her mom was more than proud.

Katie Holmes adds jeans, a trench coat and a pop of colour to her denim shirt ensemble

Chatting to Yahoo! Entertainment about her daughter's role in the movie, she said: "She's very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it and I let her do her thing.

"That's the way I direct in general: It's like, 'This is what I think we all want - go do your thing'."

© Getty Katie Holmes attended the Ulla Johnson F/W24 show on Sunday

The mom-of-one was asked why she chose Suri for the job and she said: "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her."

In 2022, Katie gave another rare snippet into her relationship with Suri, telling InStyle: "I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 per cent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it."