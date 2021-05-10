Katie Holmes delights fans with the sweetest photo of Suri to mark Mother's Day Suri is Katie's only child with ex-husband Tom Cruise

Katie Holmes took to Instagram with a very rare photo of daughter Suri on Sunday as the pair celebrated Mother's day together.

The never-before-seen black-and-white picture was taken when Suri was just a baby and shows Katie tenderly kissing her cheek as Suri looks straight down the camera.

"I am so grateful to be a mom to the sweetest daughter," Katie, 42, wrote. "Happy Mother's Day to all of the moms!!!" along with a series of love heart emojis.

The star was quickly inundated with messages from her fans and famous friends, wishing her a happy Mother's Day and posting hearts in the comments section.

Katie's sweet tribute to Suri comes just a few weeks after she celebrated her daughter's 15th birthday on social media. The actress shared a series of snapshots of the teenager over the years and wrote: "Happy 15th Birthday Sweetheart! I love you!!!!!!!! I can't believe you are already 15!"

The Hollywood star shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, and tends to keep their only child out of the spotlight.

However, in a recent interview with InStyle, Katie gave a rare insight into Suri's personality. She told the publication: "I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 per cent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it.

"She came out very strong – she's always been a strong personality. She'll pick an activity and work her butt off until she's really good at it.

"Then she's like, 'Ok, I'm going to try the next thing.' She's very focused and a hard worker."

Katie and Tom started dating in 2005 and got engaged in June that same year, after seven weeks together. They welcomed their daughter in 2006 on the anniversary of their first date, and went on to marry in Odescalchi Castle in Italy in November 2006. However, in June 2012, Katie filed for divorce after five and a half years of marriage.

