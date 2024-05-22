Jelly Roll’s teen daughter Bailee Ann, 16, caught ‘sneaking out’ of home with a friend

Country star Jelly Roll's daughter recently had a classic teenage misadventure when she was caught attempting to sneak out of her home with a friend.

Instead of a stern reprimand, the hilarious incident was humorously shared with fans by the singer's wife, Bunnie XO.

Bailee Ann, who celebrated her sweet 16 just a few weeks ago, embarked on this teenage rite of passage by trying to sneak out after dark.

However, the elaborate plan was foiled, thanks to the high-tech security system and numerous cameras surrounding their luxurious home.

© TikTok Jelly's daughter Bailee Ann was caught trying to sneak out of her family home

In a lighthearted TikTok video, Bunnie, 44, is seen sitting at the kitchen bar, shaking her head with a playful, disapproving look. A caption under her reads, "When your teen gets caught sneaking out."

The video then cuts to Bailee, visibly cringing and shrugging her shoulders as she leans against the kitchen counter, followed by footage of the sneaky escapade.

Backyard cameras captured Bailee and her friend crouching low as they tiptoed past the family pool, making their way across the expansive yard and past the driveway.

The teens' mission was further compromised by their light-reflective clothing and their frequent glances directly at the security cameras. It wasn't long before they were spotted and sent back inside. "Security sending them right back home," Bunnie captioned the video with a laughing emoji.

© Getty Images Jelly Roll and wife Bunny XO

Clearly, Bunnie was more amused than angry, and the comments section reflected a similar sentiment.

"She’s learning her new life!! Love her!!" one fan commented. Another added, "Lol, they tried, that's what counts." Others reminisced about their own teenage attempts at sneaking out, with one noting, "Forever thankful to have grown up before cameras were everywhere."

© Getty Images Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo smooched for the cameras

The fun-loving family, consisting of Jelly Roll, 39, Bunnie, Bailee Ann, and Noah Buddy (Jelly Roll's children from a previous relationship), often shares their life moments with fans. Jelly Roll and Bunnie eloped in 2016, and the couple was granted primary custody of Bailee and Noah the same year.

Earlier this month, the family celebrated Bailee's 16th birthday in style at Magnolia Farms. Bunnie, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, once again took to TikTok to give fans a peek into the festivities. The celebration featured a pink, white, and black cowgirl-themed party where Bailee mingled with family and friends, danced, and had a fantastic time.

© Getty Images Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll are extremely supportive of each other's careers

"Was such a success and so thankful for our party planners who made her dreams come true! And thank you to Magnolia Farms for a beautiful venue!" Bunnie captioned her post.

In another clip, Jelly Roll is seen serenading his eldest child with "Happy Birthday" as family and friends gather around a long table, adding to the joyous occasion.