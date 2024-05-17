Cutest couples at the 2024 ACM Awards: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani, Jelly Roll & Bunnie Xo, more

The 2024 ACM Awards featured incredible live performances, a touching tribute to the late Toby Keith, unforgettable collaborations, and head-turning fashion on the red carpet.
However, it wasn't just star style that caught the attention of awaiting photographers at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas – but several adorable couples too.
From Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton to Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin, check out some of the cutest couples on the 2024 ACM Awards red carpet below…
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton met on The Voice in 2014 and started dating the following year.
Following a five-year relationship, they got engaged in October 2020 and tied the knot in 2021 in an intimate ceremony at Blake's Oklahoma home.
Their intimate wedding, which was officiated by Carson Daly, featured a "very small" guest list following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gwen explained to Ellen DeGeneres: "It got really small. I had this fantasy of building like bleachers, but it got smaller and smaller, and as you know, the Lord works in mysterious ways.
"It was the perfect amount of people. It was so intimate. It was so exactly what it needed to be," she added.
You may also like
Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin met on the set of Good Morning America in 2018 when the star was appearing on the show with her band, The Pistol Annies, and Brendan was working on the show as part of their security team.
They got engaged just three months after meeting and married in January 2019 in a private ceremony at Miranda's stunning $3.4 million home in Tennessee.
Talking about the decision to keep their union a secret, Miranda told People: "I was married before, and it was a huge wedding, and everything was very public. So was my divorce.
"[I] learned then that it's not for everybody else. This is my actual life. With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could."
Jelly Roll & Bunnie Xo
Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo met in 2015 backstage at one of his shows, but she was in an abusive relationship at the time, according to Jelly Roll.
Bunnie split from her partner soon after meeting her future husband and the pair were reacquainted by mutual friends, with their friendship soon turning romantic.
"It's a white trash love story," he told Taste of Country Nights in 2022.
They tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony in Las Vegas on August 31, 2016. They renewed their vows in 2023.
Jason Aldean & Brittany Aldean
Jason Aldean and former American Idol contestant Brittany Kerr Aldean began dating in 2013 following his divorce from his wife of 11 years Jessica Ussery.
They tied the knot in Mexico two years later in 2015 and have since welcomed two children, son Memphis, six, and daughter Navy, five.
Speaking about their relationship in 2021, Jason told People: "The biggest thing with us is we're super supportive of each other.
"She's been really good at trying to carve her own path, starting little businesses and doing her own thing. I try to be as supportive as I can of what she's got going on. And she does that with me. It's a good little team."
Reba McEntire & Rex Linn
Reba McEntire and Rex Linn have known each other since 1991 but their relationship didn't turn romantic until 2020.
The couple reconnected following the death of Reba's mother and have been "inseparable" ever since.
"Every day is Valentine's Day for us. We're just silly, goofy people in our 60s that love life [and] love each other," she recently told People.
"We have fun. We're dorky, goofy, and we have similar interests in just about everything, so it's just fun all the time."
Parker McCollum & Hallie Ray Light
Parker McCollum and his pregnant wife Hallie Ray Light married in March 2022 and are expecting their first child later this year.
The singer credits Hallie for saving his life, previously telling People: "I couldn't wait to ask her to marry me. There was no backup plan and no hesitation.
"I didn't overthink one thing. I was like, 'It can't get any better than her.' There was no doubt in my mind that I was making the right decision.
"She saved my life in a way. I don't think I was headed down the right road."