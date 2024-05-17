Cutest couples at the 2024 ACM Awards: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani, Jelly Roll & Bunnie Xo, more

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton met on The Voice in 2014 and started dating the following year.

Following a five-year relationship, they got engaged in October 2020 and tied the knot in 2021 in an intimate ceremony at Blake's Oklahoma home.

Their intimate wedding, which was officiated by Carson Daly, featured a "very small" guest list following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gwen explained to Ellen DeGeneres: "It got really small. I had this fantasy of building like bleachers, but it got smaller and smaller, and as you know, the Lord works in mysterious ways.

"It was the perfect amount of people. It was so intimate. It was so exactly what it needed to be," she added.