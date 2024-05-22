Skip to main contentSkip to footer
8 of Robert Redford's hunkiest throwback photos you can't miss
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover celebrities

8 of Robert Redford's hunkiest throwback photos you can't miss

Just because…

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

While today we have the likes of Ryan Gosling, Jacob Elordi, Michael B. Jordan, and Austin Butler, among others, as our modern day heartthrobs, Robert Redford still reigns supreme as the ultimate Hollywood hunk.

The legendary actor, 87, made his film debut in 1962 with War Hunt, and continued to swoon us all with his roles in Barefoot in the Park (1967), The Way We Were (1973), The Sting (1973), The Great Gatsby (1974), The Electric Horseman (1979), Out of Africa (1985), Indecent Proposal (1993), Spy Game (2001), and many, many more.

And while fellow stars such as Barbra Streisand, Jane Fonda, Mia Farrow, Meryl Streep, and Demi Moore were some of the lucky ones to play his love interests on the screen (as was he to play theirs), off the screen, it's his longtime girlfriend-turned-wife Sibylle Szaggars, 67, who claimed his heart. The pair started dating sometime in the early to mid 90s, and tied the knot in Germany in 2009.

Just because who can complain at marveling over the Oscar winner, take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of his best throwback photos.

1/8

Robert Redford stars as Jay Gatsby in the 1974 production of 'The Great Gatsby'© Getty

The Great Gatsby, 1974

Starring as Jay Gatsby opposite Mia as Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby.

2/8

Robert Redford and Barbra Streisand on the set of The Way We Were directed by Sydney Pollack, 1973© Getty

The Way We Were, 1973

As Hubbell Gardiner opposite Barbra's Katie Morosky in The Way We Were.

3/8

Robert Redford relaxes during the filming of 'The Electric Horseman', directed by Sydney Pollack on March 1, 1979 in Utah© Getty

Heartthrob Cowboy

Filming in Utah as Norman "Sonny" Steele for The Electric Horseman in 1979.

4/8

Robert Redford, winner of Best Director for "Ordinary People" Oscars 1981© Getty

Oscar Winner

He won for Best Director at the 1981 Oscars for his film Ordinary People.

5/8

Butch Cassidy (Paul Newman) and the Sundance Kid (Robert Redford) in a scene from the movie "Butch Casssidy And The Sundance Kid" which was released on October 24, 1969© Getty

Two Heartthrobs Are Better Than One

With fellow Hollywood heartthrob Paul Newman on the set of Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid in 1969.

6/8

Robert Redford, circa 1980, France© Getty

Ooh là là

In France, 1980.

7/8

Robert Redford wearing a sweater with the letter "W" on the front and a wide, white collar. ca. 1960's© Getty

Collegiate Cutie

Giving Ryan O'Neil in 1970's Love Story vibes, circa 1960s

8/8

Robert Redford poses for a portrait on the set of the drama film 'A Bridge Too Far', circa 1977© Getty

Yes, Sir

As Major Julian Cook in 1977's A Bridge Too Far.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more