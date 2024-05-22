8 of Robert Redford's hunkiest throwback photos you can't miss

While today we have the likes of Ryan Gosling, Jacob Elordi, Michael B. Jordan, and Austin Butler, among others, as our modern day heartthrobs, Robert Redford still reigns supreme as the ultimate Hollywood hunk.

The legendary actor, 87, made his film debut in 1962 with War Hunt, and continued to swoon us all with his roles in Barefoot in the Park (1967), The Way We Were (1973), The Sting (1973), The Great Gatsby (1974), The Electric Horseman (1979), Out of Africa (1985), Indecent Proposal (1993), Spy Game (2001), and many, many more.

And while fellow stars such as Barbra Streisand, Jane Fonda, Mia Farrow, Meryl Streep, and Demi Moore were some of the lucky ones to play his love interests on the screen (as was he to play theirs), off the screen, it's his longtime girlfriend-turned-wife Sibylle Szaggars, 67, who claimed his heart. The pair started dating sometime in the early to mid 90s, and tied the knot in Germany in 2009.

Just because who can complain at marveling over the Oscar winner, take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of his best throwback photos.

1/ 8 © Getty The Great Gatsby, 1974 Starring as Jay Gatsby opposite Mia as Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby.

2/ 8 © Getty The Way We Were, 1973 As Hubbell Gardiner opposite Barbra's Katie Morosky in The Way We Were.



3/ 8 © Getty Heartthrob Cowboy Filming in Utah as Norman "Sonny" Steele for The Electric Horseman in 1979.



4/ 8 © Getty Oscar Winner He won for Best Director at the 1981 Oscars for his film Ordinary People.

5/ 8 © Getty Two Heartthrobs Are Better Than One With fellow Hollywood heartthrob Paul Newman on the set of Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid in 1969.

6/ 8 © Getty Ooh là là In France, 1980.

7/ 8 © Getty Collegiate Cutie Giving Ryan O'Neil in 1970's Love Story vibes, circa 1960s