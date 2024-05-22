8 of Robert Redford's hunkiest throwback photos you can't miss

While today we have the likes of Ryan Gosling, Jacob Elordi, Michael B. Jordan, and Austin Butler, among others, as our modern day heartthrobs, Robert Redford still reigns supreme as the ultimate Hollywood hunk.
The legendary actor, 87, made his film debut in 1962 with War Hunt, and continued to swoon us all with his roles in Barefoot in the Park (1967), The Way We Were (1973), The Sting (1973), The Great Gatsby (1974), The Electric Horseman (1979), Out of Africa (1985), Indecent Proposal (1993), Spy Game (2001), and many, many more.
And while fellow stars such as Barbra Streisand, Jane Fonda, Mia Farrow, Meryl Streep, and Demi Moore were some of the lucky ones to play his love interests on the screen (as was he to play theirs), off the screen, it's his longtime girlfriend-turned-wife Sibylle Szaggars, 67, who claimed his heart. The pair started dating sometime in the early to mid 90s, and tied the knot in Germany in 2009.
Just because who can complain at marveling over the Oscar winner, take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of his best throwback photos.