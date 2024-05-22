Meet Hollywood's tallest actors: From 6ft 4 to 7ft 4, including Jeff Goldblum and André the Giant

They're some of Hollywood's biggest stars - and they happen to be incredibly tall as well.

Some of these stars may not surprise you - the likes of Shaquille O'Neal and André the Giant made names for themselves as basketball players and wrestlers respectively, known for their height. But you many not have clocked just how tall other actors are.

Meet the stars who dominate the screen as they are all above 6 foot 4.

1/ 8 © Paul Natkin André the Giant He was known as "the eighth wonder of the world" when he got his start in wrestling, standing at 7 foot 4. But André also starred in one of the most beloved children's films The Princess Bride, as he played the character Fezzik. Befriending Billy Crystal, André was the inspiration for My Giant. He also played a role in Conan the Destroyer, Trading Mom, and a number of other eighties films and TV shows.

2/ 8 © Karwai Tang Peter Mayhew Best known for the role of Chewbacca, Peter Mayhew was 7 foot 3. He starred as the wookie in six Star Wars films and shorts, making his final appearance in 2015 in The Force Awakens.

3/ 8 © Dimitrios Kambouris Shaquille O'Neal While Shaquille O'Neal may be a basketball legend, standing at 7 foot 1, he's also made many appearances on screen. When he isn't playing himself in films like The Lego Movie, The House Bunny and Scary Movie 4, he's bringing his sense of humor to characters in films like Blended and Show Dogs.



4/ 8 © Roy Rochlin Brad Garrett Standing at 6 foot 8, Brad Garrett is best known for his role as Robert Barone in Everybody Loves Raymond. He's since provided his deep baritone voice in the likes of Finding Nemo, Garfield: The Movie, and Ratatouille.



5/ 8 © Kevin Mazur Nicholas Braun He may have just finished up the role of Cousin Greg in Succession, but Nicholas Braun has featured in a number of other films. The 6 foot 7 actor got his start in Sky High, but has also played roles in Zola and How To Be Single.



6/ 8 © Dimitrios Kambouris/VF14 Joe Manganiello At 6 foot 5, Joe Manganiello is arguably on the taller end of the scale of stars. The actor, who has featured in the likes of Magic Mike and Spider Man, must have towered over his ex-wife Sofia Vergara, who is 5 foot 7, when they were together.

7/ 8 © Monica Schipper Jeff Goldblum As well as being a beloved actor, Jeff Goldblum is 6 foot 4.5. He's best known for his work in Jurassic Park and Independence Day, as well as his long collaboration with Wes Anderson that's seen him feature in The Grand Budapest Hotel.

