Meet Hollywood's tallest actors: From 6ft 4 to 7ft 4, including Jeff Goldblum and André the Giant
Digital Cover celebrities

Meet Hollywood's tallest actors: From 6ft 4 to 7ft 4, including Jeff Goldblum and André the Giant

From Jeff Goldblum to Shaquille O'Neal, these stars have a massive presence on screen

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
34 minutes ago
They're some of Hollywood's biggest stars - and they happen to be incredibly tall as well. 

Some of these stars may not surprise you - the likes of Shaquille O'Neal and André the Giant made names for themselves as basketball players and wrestlers respectively, known for their height. But you many not have clocked just how tall other actors are.

Meet the stars who dominate the screen as they are all above 6 foot 4. 

Andre the Giant at Wrestlemania 2 at the Rosemont Horizon in Rosemont, Illinois April 7,1986.(Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)© Paul Natkin

André the Giant

He was known as "the eighth wonder of the world" when he got his start in wrestling, standing at 7 foot 4. But André also starred in one of the most beloved children's films The Princess Bride, as he played the character Fezzik. Befriending Billy Crystal, André was the inspiration for My Giant. He also played a role in Conan the Destroyer, Trading Mom, and a number of other eighties films and TV shows. 

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Peter Mayhew and Harrison Ford attend the European Premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at Leicester Square on December 16, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© Karwai Tang

Peter Mayhew

Best known for the role of Chewbacca, Peter Mayhew was 7 foot 3. He starred as the wookie in six Star Wars films and shorts, making his final appearance in 2015 in The Force Awakens.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 15: Shaquille O'Neal attends the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2024 on May 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery)© Dimitrios Kambouris

Shaquille O'Neal

While Shaquille O'Neal may be a basketball legend, standing at 7 foot 1, he's also made many appearances on screen. When he isn't playing himself in films like The Lego Movie, The House Bunny and Scary Movie 4, he's bringing his sense of humor to characters in films like Blended and Show Dogs.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: Brad Garrett attends the "Cha Cha Real Smooth" premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on June 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival )© Roy Rochlin

Brad Garrett

Standing at 6 foot 8, Brad Garrett is best known for his role as Robert Barone in Everybody Loves Raymond. He's since provided his deep baritone voice in the likes of Finding Nemo, Garfield: The Movie, and Ratatouille.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 13: (L-R) Jeremy Strong, Nicholas Braun, and Kieran Culkin attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)© Kevin Mazur

Nicholas Braun

He may have just finished up the role of Cousin Greg in Succession, but Nicholas Braun has featured in a number of other films. The 6 foot 7 actor got his start in Sky High, but has also played roles in Zola and How To Be Single.

sofia vergara joe manganiello 2014© Dimitrios Kambouris/VF14

Joe Manganiello

At 6 foot 5, Joe Manganiello is arguably on the taller end of the scale of stars. The actor, who has featured in the likes of Magic Mike and Spider Man, must have towered over his ex-wife Sofia Vergara, who is 5 foot 7, when they were together.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: Actor Jeff Goldblum attends the Calvin Klein Collection fashion show at New York Stock Exchange on September 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)© Monica Schipper

Jeff Goldblum

As well as being a beloved actor, Jeff Goldblum is 6 foot 4.5. He's best known for his work in Jurassic Park and Independence Day, as well as his long collaboration with Wes Anderson that's seen him feature in The Grand Budapest Hotel.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 03: Clint Eastwood arrives at the 20th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 03, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)© Steve Granitz

Clint Eastwood

It's perhaps no surprise to anyone that this star is incredibly tall. At 6 foot 4, Clint Eastwood's height arguably contributes to his major presence on screen in the likes of The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly - and Million Dollar Baby.

