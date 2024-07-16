Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Machine Gun Kelly sparks major fan reaction from tooth transformation as he debuts fangs
Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.© Jason Kempin

Machine Gun Kelly's major tooth transformation as he debuts fangs

The rapper, known for his relationship with Megan Fox, debuted a major change

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
9 minutes ago
Machine Gun Kelly displayed his latest transformation as he showed off a new addition to his smile.

The rapper, formerly engaged to Megan Fox, displayed a pair of fangs in his latest Instagram post, with tooth gems on his lateral incisors as he opened his mouth wide to show off the major appearance change. He captioned the photo with two raven emojis, "with the blessing of Odin", in reference to new tattoos of ravens on his neck.

Machine Gun Kelly got ravens on his neck© @mgk Instagram
Machine Gun Kelly got ravens on his neck

The vampire teeth were done by Dr Dani B, a cosmetic dentist specializing in in aesthetic and reconstruction who reshared a video of the musician, also known as Colson Baker, onto his own page with the caption: "I’m not sure how it happened, but @machinegunkelly finally convinced me to give him the vampire fangs he has wanted."

The rapper showed off his new fangs© @mgk Instagram
The rapper showed off his new fangs

Dr Dani had commented below Colson's own photo: "The fangs are looking" with a flame emoji. Fans commented their praise of his new look underneath.

"The new fangs and the neck new tattoo go crazy hard together wow", one fan said.

Another added: "The Edward Cullen in me is screaming."

This isn't Machine Gun Kelly's first major appearance transformation, as earlier this year he covered his body in blackout tattoo, which hid all of his prior tattoos with decorative lines of his former work peaking through the blackout. His blackout tattoo could be spotted as he debuted his new transformation.

Colson Baker's blackout tattoo transformation© @machinegunkelly Instagram
Colson Baker's blackout tattoo transformation

The rapper worked with tattoo artist Roxx for the ambitious job, which covered much of his body. She claimed it was one of the biggest jobs she'd ever done in such a short frame of time, as Colson visited her four days a week for 13 six-hour sessions.

Colson claimed that his new look stemmed from a "breakdown" as he "tatted my entire body except one line" in the song "Don't Let Me Go", which came out following news of ex-fiancé Megan Fox's miscarriage.

Megan announced that their engagement, which took place in 2022, was called off last year, although she insisted the rapper remained her "twin soul".

She told Alex Cooper: "I can't say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I'm not willing to explain."

While they may no longer be engaged, the couple seem to be going strong as they were spotted out celebrating his birthday in April, as he turned 34.

