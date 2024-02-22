Michael Jackson's son Prince shares rare details of brother Bigi's personal life in sweet birthday tribute

Michael Jackson's son Prince Jackson is making sure his younger brother Bigi Jackson is feeling celebrated on his special day.

On Wednesday, Bigi – formerly known as Blanket – officially rang in his 22nd birthday, for which his older brother, 27, shared a sweet tribute.

The siblings are two of the "Beat It" singer's three children. He shared Prince, born Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., with ex-wife Debbie Rowe, as well as daughter Paris Jackson, 25; Bigi was born via surrogate in 2002.

In honor of Bigi's birthday, Prince first took to his Instagram Stories and reposted a baby portrait of the birthday boy that a fan account had shared.

He then shared a photo in which the two appear with a group of friends, Bigi front and center, and wrote: "Bro is killing it! Chasing his dreams and winning awards," next to two smiling emojis, and concluded with: "HBD yo!"

Though Bigi is the much more private one of the Jackson siblings, back in 2021, he gave a rare interview for Good Morning Britain, during which he opened up about his passion for climate change efforts.

Speaking about his father, his legacy, and their family, he shared: "There's a lot of really cool stuff here. There's a lot of history in this house and the studio here. That's what he was all about."

Plus, referring to his older siblings, he added: "That's what each of us want to do – make things that people enjoy but also benefit their lives."

He later addressed the importance of climate change awareness, saying: "I do think it's important we all know about it," and emphasized: "We have some work to do, but our generation knows how important it is."

His older brother Prince has always been vocal about maintaining a close relationship with his siblings and his role of being the older brother, and told GMB, though on a separate occasion, that: "We have such a close relationship, and because I'm the oldest, my father would always tell me I have to make sure the group is taken care of, and that I have to kind of be the leader and lead by example."

Still, he did add: "At this point in our life it doesn't really feel like there's that hierarchy of, 'I'm the older brother.'"

He explained: "It's more [that] we're all siblings and we're kind of all on that same level where my sister has her strengths, and my brother has his strengths, and where I'm not as strong in certain areas, they compliment me in that way."

