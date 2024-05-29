Hailey Bieber's baby bump evolution: from barely-there to blossoming

Ever since Hailey and Justin Bieber announced they had a baby on the way, Hailey has been giving Rihanna a run for her money in the stylish bump-baring outfit stakes.
The A-list couple have been keeping their followers updated with Hailey's blooming baby bump, sharing snaps as their little one grows.
From her barely-there bump in their pregnancy announcement video to the latest photos that show Hailey's growing bump, track the evolution of baby Bieber here…
1/9
Under wraps
Before announcing her pregnancy, Hailey kept her baby bump under wraps, coyly posing in oversized blazers to keep the news private.
2/9
The baby announcement
Hailey and Justin finally shared their happy news on May 9th, announcing their impending arrival via an artistically shot video of Hailey wearing a demure head-to-toe lade ensemble. The Rhode Beauty founder cradled her bump as Justin looked on proudly.
3/9
Butterfly bump
One week after her pregnancy announcement, Hailey proved she wasn't going to let a baby bump get in the way of her supermodel style, wearing a sensational beaded butterfly top that ensured her growing bump was centre stage.
4/9
Sunbathing bump
Hailey proved that she rocks casual pregnancy style just as well as all-out glamour, baring her bump in an oversized white tee.