Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pregnant Hailey Bieber's baby bump evolution: from barely-there to blossoming
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover mother-and-baby

Hailey Bieber's baby bump evolution: from barely-there to blossoming

Justin Bieber's wife is expecting her first baby

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Ever since Hailey and Justin Bieber announced they had a baby on the way, Hailey has been giving Rihanna a run for her money in the stylish bump-baring outfit stakes.

The A-list couple have been keeping their followers updated with Hailey's blooming baby bump, sharing snaps as their little one grows.

From her barely-there bump in their pregnancy announcement video to the latest photos that show Hailey's growing bump, track the evolution of baby Bieber here…

1/9

Hailey Bieber in a lift in a blazer© Instagram

Under wraps

Before announcing her pregnancy, Hailey kept her baby bump under wraps, coyly posing in oversized blazers to keep the news private.

2/9

justin bieber taking a photo of hailey bieber wearing a white lace dress© Instagram

The baby announcement

Hailey and Justin finally shared their happy news on May 9th, announcing their impending arrival via an artistically shot video of Hailey wearing a demure head-to-toe lade ensemble. The Rhode Beauty founder cradled her bump as Justin looked on proudly.

3/9

Hailey Bieber in a pink butterfly top showing her baby bump© Instagram

Butterfly bump

One week after her pregnancy announcement, Hailey proved she wasn't going to let a baby bump get in the way of her supermodel style, wearing a sensational beaded butterfly top that ensured her growing bump was centre stage.

4/9

hailey bieber drinking an iced coffee in a white top© Instagram

Sunbathing bump

Hailey proved that she rocks casual pregnancy style just as well as all-out glamour, baring her bump in an oversized white tee.

LOOK: Hailey Bieber's best pregnancy style moments (so far)


5/9

hailey bieber sitting down in a yellow top and hat© Instagram

Mellow yellow

In late May, Hailey bared her baby bump once more in a cropped sunshine yellow tee, showing her belly button has popped out – baby Bieber is growing fast!

DISCOVER: Hailey Bieber reveals unusual pregnancy craving: 'You're not allowed to judge!'


6/9

Hailey and Justin Bieber posing in dark jackets© Instagram

Suited and booted

During a date with Justin, Hailey opted to wear an open blazer to show off her burgeoning bump – so chic!

7/9

Hailey Bieber in a leather outfit showing her baby bump© Instagram

Leather baby

Hailey's latest baby bump photo shows her dressed in a vampy leather ensemble, with her growing bump commanding our full attention as it protrudes from her leather waistcoat.

INSIDE: Justin and Hailey Bieber's $20m Beverly Hills love nest to raise baby Bieber


8/9

Hailey and Justin Bieber posing for a photo in casual wear© Instagram

Blooming baby bump

Another day, another crop top. Justin shared this snap documenting his baby's growth, with Hailey donning a white crop top and baggy jeans to show much her bump has popped in the last few days.

9/9

hailey bieber in a sheer black top showing her baby bump© Instagram

Bumping along

In Justins's latest photo of his pregnant wife, Hailey's bump looks healthier than ever, peeping out from under a semi-sheer black top.

We can't wait to see their next update!

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more