Hailey Bieber's baby bump evolution: from barely-there to blossoming

Ever since Hailey and Justin Bieber announced they had a baby on the way, Hailey has been giving Rihanna a run for her money in the stylish bump-baring outfit stakes.

The A-list couple have been keeping their followers updated with Hailey's blooming baby bump, sharing snaps as their little one grows.

From her barely-there bump in their pregnancy announcement video to the latest photos that show Hailey's growing bump, track the evolution of baby Bieber here…

1/ 9 © Instagram Under wraps Before announcing her pregnancy, Hailey kept her baby bump under wraps, coyly posing in oversized blazers to keep the news private.

2/ 9 © Instagram The baby announcement Hailey and Justin finally shared their happy news on May 9th, announcing their impending arrival via an artistically shot video of Hailey wearing a demure head-to-toe lade ensemble. The Rhode Beauty founder cradled her bump as Justin looked on proudly.



3/ 9 © Instagram Butterfly bump One week after her pregnancy announcement, Hailey proved she wasn't going to let a baby bump get in the way of her supermodel style, wearing a sensational beaded butterfly top that ensured her growing bump was centre stage.

4/ 9 © Instagram Sunbathing bump Hailey proved that she rocks casual pregnancy style just as well as all-out glamour, baring her bump in an oversized white tee. LOOK: Hailey Bieber's best pregnancy style moments (so far)



5/ 9 © Instagram Mellow yellow In late May, Hailey bared her baby bump once more in a cropped sunshine yellow tee, showing her belly button has popped out – baby Bieber is growing fast! DISCOVER: Hailey Bieber reveals unusual pregnancy craving: 'You're not allowed to judge!'



6/ 9 © Instagram Suited and booted During a date with Justin, Hailey opted to wear an open blazer to show off her burgeoning bump – so chic!



7/ 9 © Instagram Leather baby Hailey's latest baby bump photo shows her dressed in a vampy leather ensemble, with her growing bump commanding our full attention as it protrudes from her leather waistcoat. INSIDE: Justin and Hailey Bieber's $20m Beverly Hills love nest to raise baby Bieber



8/ 9 © Instagram Blooming baby bump Another day, another crop top. Justin shared this snap documenting his baby's growth, with Hailey donning a white crop top and baggy jeans to show much her bump has popped in the last few days.



9/ 9 © Instagram Bumping along In Justins's latest photo of his pregnant wife, Hailey's bump looks healthier than ever, peeping out from under a semi-sheer black top.



We can't wait to see their next update!

