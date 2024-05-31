Sofia Vergara reveals surprise health update after admitting she wants to do ‘every plastic surgery’

Sofia Vergara made a surprising confession on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night, revealing some unexpected health news.

The beloved star of Modern Family, known for her signature style and high heels, confessed that she had recently undergone surgery and was told she "shouldn't even be here," but couldn't resist the opportunity to be on the show.

During the interview, Sofia, 51, sported tennis shoes instead of her usual towering heels. She explained that the operation was necessary due to the constant strain high heels had put on her feet over the years.

This revelation came on the heels of her recent candid discussion with Allure about cosmetic procedures and her own plans for future enhancements.

© Getty Sofia admitted she recently underwent surgery

"I feel like you have to take advantage of everything that is out there. I mean, if you care about aging," Sofia told Allure. "Nothing wrong if you don't care about it. It's not the end of the world. But if you do, now there's so much stuff out there."

Despite her openness to plastic surgery, Sofia's hectic schedule has delayed her plans. "I feel like I'm going to do every plastic surgery that I can do when I'm ready," she admitted.

© Steve Granitz Sofia admitted that she was open to any kind of surgery

"I wish I had more downtime; I would've done stuff already. [But] because I'm in front of the camera, it's not like I can do something and then sit in my house recuperating for weeks."

The Griselda star also shared her long-standing use of Botox, particularly on her neck and around her eyes, but expressed a strong stance against fillers.

© Instagram Sofia is a mom to Manolo

"I don’t believe in filler," Sofia stated. "I feel filler does good when you're really young and you want a little bit more cheeks or to plump your lips a little bit. At my age—51—I feel it's not going to make you look younger. It is going to make you look more done. And I feel like it actually doesn't pull you up; it kind of weighs [you down]. So I am against that, once you hit a certain age."

Sofia's views seem to resonate with a growing number of celebrities who are opting to dissolve their facial fillers.

© Getty Sofia loves to walk in heels but has had to have surgery for doing so

In a recent interview for People, she reiterated her willingness to try almost anything in the pursuit of beauty.

“I’ve done it all,” she shared. “I mean, you tell me to put cement under your eye, you’re going to look younger, I’ll do it immediately. I do it all. It’s like I put coconut oil on my head. I put it on my feet. I’ve wrapped myself in plastic with Aquaphor up to the neck. I’ll do it. I don’t care. It’s not stupid.”

When discussing the topic of aging, Sofia acknowledged that while she feels "great" in her 50s, she is not entirely comfortable with the idea of aging naturally. “I know I don’t look the same,” she said. “But I don’t think I am going to ever be the woman that has the courage to be, like, all-white hair.”