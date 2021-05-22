Sofia Vergara threw it back to some fun in the sun when she shared a sizzling photo of herself in a string bikini.

The America’s Got Talent judge captivated her Instagram fans with a red hot look which got them in a tizzy.

MORE: Sofia Vergara parties in yellow swimsuit to celebrate special event

Sofia rocked the brightly-coloured swimwear for a photo in which she’s lounging on a giant high-heeled shoe and even her fellow AGT co-star, Heidi Klum, felt the need to comment.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sofia Vergara stuns in flirty white dress

Sofia wrote: "I forgot to post this #tbt yesterday but I also forgot where was this,for what was this or why I was doing this!!!!???? For sure it was the 90,s Miami."

Heidi then commented: "You look the same," which prompted fans to point out that she is also age-defying.

READ MORE: Sofia Vergara's insanely lifelike birthday cake for husband Joe Manganiello has fans in shock

MORE: Sofia Vergara sparks huge reaction in silky black corset

The Modern Family alum is no stranger to swimsuit selfies and regularly delights her social media followers with throwback images from her modelling days.

Sofia's bikini photo sparked a major fan reaction

She recently partied in a yellow swimsuit to celebrate a special event and documented it on Instagram for her fans.

Sofia posted a small clip in which she was wearing a yellow one-piece alongside her bikini-clad friends for one of their birthdays.

The star recently returned to Los Angeles after a getaway at her luxurious holiday home, Casa Chipi Chipi, where she soaked up the sun with her husband, Joe Manganiello and their pet chihuahua.

MORE: Sofia Vergara models ab-baring crop top for beach photo

RELATED: Inside Sofia Vergara’s jaw dropping gardens at her $26million Beverly Hills estate

Sofia loves red!

The couple have been married since 2015 and delight fans when they post snapshots of themselves together.

Sofia has rocked some seriously chic outfits in the years since they tied the knot but her wedding day dress can't be forgotten.

Grazia reported that it took 32 people 1,657 hours to make the gown, and it was adorned with 350 crystals, 11 pounds of sequins and seven pounds of pearls.

READ: Sofia Vergara unveils show-stopping cake inside spotless kitchen

The breathtaking dress was a custom design by Zuhair Murad and it featured a strapless sweetheart neckline, intricate lace appliqué and a dramatic skirt with billowing train.

Speaking to Martha Stewart Weddings about her bridal look, the star said: "Your wedding is not the time to try new things - you're going to have these pictures forever. My body looks better when I have a fitted dress with more support. I’m 43, so I can’t really be looking for something too crazy. I have to go with what looks good on me."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.