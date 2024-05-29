Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sofia Vergara is a goddess in black corset on season 19 premiere of America’s Got Talent
Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Sofía Vergara dazzled in a stunning black corset as she made her triumphant return to the season 19 premiere of America's Got Talent

The Griselda star, now in her fourth season on the popular show, has been a fan favorite, and her latest appearance was no exception. 

Beyond her AGT duties, Sofía has also been stirring excitement about the possibility of a Modern Family reunion.

Sofia made a triumphant return to AGT© Instagram
In a recent episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, hosted by executive editor of awards Scott Feinberg, the 51-year-old actress shared her hopes for a revival of her beloved role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett.

 "I mean, I would do it in a second," Sofía enthusiastically stated when asked about returning to Modern Family. "Of course, I would do it."

Reflecting on the show's impact and her eagerness to reunite with the cast, Sofía mentioned, "It’s only been four years since the show ended, but I would participate in a revival just for the experience of doing it again," acknowledging that the outcome, good or bad, would be secondary to the joy of reprising her role.

Sofia Vergara stuns in black corset© Steve Granitz
The conversation took a poignant turn as Sofía spoke about her childhood in Colombia during the tumultuous decades of the 70s, 80s, and 90s, a period marred by the devastating influence of narcotrafficking. 

"I grew up in Colombia during the time when narco traffic, unfortunately, touched the lives of every single person in Colombia," she recalled. "It was really rough times for the country, for families."

Sofi­a Vergara on the AGT red carpet in yellow© Getty
Sofía opened up about the tragic impact this had on her own family, revealing that her brother joined the narcotrafficking business in the 90s and was tragically killed at a young age. 

"It was heartbreaking, but it was not only happening to me, it was happening to a lot of people in Colombia," she shared, painting a vivid picture of the era’s hardships.

Earlier this year, Sofía took on the role of Griselda Blanco, the infamous Colombian drug lord known as the “Godmother of Cocaine,” in the Netflix limited series Griselda. 

This project held deep personal significance for her, given her own experiences and the widespread impact of narcotrafficking on Colombian families.

mother and son posing on red carpet© Getty Images
Sofía admitted her initial reaction to learning about Blanco was one of disbelief. "What are they talking about? There’s no way there is a woman that could do what these vicious men can do. There is no way," she recalled, explaining that she hadn’t heard of Blanco before, which fueled her initial skepticism.

"We knew everyone. We grew up listening to their names at dinnertime, in the news, in the newspaper," she said. "It was all about that all those decades."

Despite her apprehensions, Sofía was deeply intrigued by Blanco's story. "I was fascinated," she admitted, though she was careful to approach the role with sensitivity. "I was nervous because I didn’t want to romanticize this character, this woman," she explained. "But I was super interested because, like I said, I knew who these men were."

