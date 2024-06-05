Lady Gaga breaks silence on reports she is expecting first child with Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga has set the record straight on recent rumors suggesting she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Michael Polansky.

The speculation began to swirl after the Just Dance singer, 38, attended her sister Natali Germanotta's wedding in Maine over the weekend.

Taking to TikTok on Tuesday, the multi-Grammy Award-winning artist directly addressed the whispers.

"Not pregnant – just down bad cryin' at the gym," Gaga wrote in the caption, partially quoting lyrics from Taylor Swift's song

In the video, Gaga appears from the chest up, mid-glam session with her hair in a nude wig cap and bold black eyeliner accentuating her eyes.

She lip-synced to a popular TikTok audio, declaring, "I don't have to find an aesthetic, I am an aesthetic. I mean, I'm sure there's somebody out here right now who is going into Pinterest trying to type up all these adjectives to describe me."

Fans had gone into overdrive on Monday when images obtained by The Sun showed the Poker Face performer at her sister Natali's wedding in Maine. Gaga was accompanied by her boyfriend, entrepreneur Michael Polansky, 46.

© Instagram Lady Gaga goes Instagram official with boyfriend Michael Polansky

In the photos, the Bad Romance hitmaker was glowing alongside Michael, wearing a tight-fitting little black dress with an elegant off-shoulder design that highlighted her figure.

She completed her look with matching pumps and a string of pearls around her neck.At one point, Gaga appeared emotional, wiping away tears the day before her fashion designer sister's nuptials.

On Saturday, the actress, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, wore a peach-colored bridesmaid dress as she walked down the aisle with a groomsman.

© Instagram Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky share a photograph from home

She joined her family and loved ones at the ViewPoint Hotel, which they rented out entirely for the event, to witness her sister's marriage ceremony by the Atlantic Ocean.

During the wedding weekend, Gaga was also seen leaning against her partner, whom she has been dating for over four years, while taking photos.

Everything Lady Gaga has said about motherhood

Sparkling in the afternoon light was a massive diamond on her ring finger, further fueling speculation that she and Polansky might have taken the next step in their relationship.

In March 2021, reports suggested that Gaga's relationship with Polansky was getting serious, with the superstar expressing a desire to start a family.

© Instagram Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky have ben dating for 4 years

She had previously opened up about her excitement to become a mother. In her May 2020 cover story with InStyle, Gaga admitted, "I look forward to being a mom. Isn't it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it's our job to keep it alive."

Gaga and Polansky, a Harvard University graduate and executive at the Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and The Parker Foundation, first sparked romance rumors in 2020.

They confirmed their relationship after being seen kissing and celebrating New Year's together. In February of that year, they went Instagram official with a cozy photo of them cuddling on a boat in Miami.

© Instagram Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky share a photograph from their private plane

Before Polansky, Gaga was engaged twice—first to Taylor Kinney, before they broke off their engagement in July 2016, and then to her talent manager Christian Carino, with whom she split in February 2019.

The last public sighting of Gaga and Polansky together was in April in Malibu. At the end of the month, Gaga was seen bundled up in an oversized sweatshirt with long sleeves, which she used to conceal her left hand amid engagement rumors. The private couple made a rare appearance to enjoy a game of tennis together before stepping out for a low-key dinner date at Nobu.

Gaga recently wrapped up filming for her upcoming movie Joker: Folie à Deux and continues to work on a new album. She is also set to kick off her eight-date Las Vegas jazz and piano residency at Park MGM, further thrilling her fans.