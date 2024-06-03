Lady Gaga looks radiant as she’s spotted with 'baby bump' at sister’s wedding with partner Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga has sparked debate after a recent family event that saw her showcasing what has been reported to be a 'baby bump' in pictures published on Monday.

The pop sensation, 38, attended her sister Natali Germanotta's rehearsal dinner and wedding over the weekend with her partner Michael Polanky, drawing significant attention.

HELLO! contacted the singer’s representatives for comment, and they have not confirmed or denied any speculation that she is pregnant.

On Friday evening, Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, was seen at the rehearsal dinner held at the picturesque ViewPoint Hotel.

The family had rented out the entire hotel for the weekend, offering their guests exclusive access to its seven seaside rooms and eight suites.

© Gotham Lady Gaga has been dating Michael for four years

For the rehearsal dinner, Gaga donned a sleek black dress paired with matching heels. Her ensemble was accentuated by a massive diamond ring, a pearl necklace, and matching earrings.

Her makeup was flawlessly executed, featuring a bright red lip and subtle brown eyeshadow. She appeared to be in high spirits, laughing with other wedding guests and gazing out at the Atlantic Ocean.

© Getty Lady Gaga attended her sister's wedding over the weekend

The following day, the star looked radiant as she assisted her sister with her stunning white wedding dress.

Gaga, who served as Maid of Honor, styled her blonde hair in an elegant bun adorned with pink flowers. She wore a light peach dress with matching arm-length gloves while holding a bouquet of yellow flowers.

After the 30-minute ceremony, Lady Gaga was seen conversing with Michael, 46, who looked dapper in a black suit with a floral boutonnière.

The couple walked arm-in-arm down to the shore to take photos with the newlyweds, radiating happiness and togetherness.

The Oscar winner has confirmed, whenever asked in interviews, that she definitely wants to have children. She told InStyle in 2020: "I will say I am very excited to have kids."

© Instagram Fans believe that Lady Gaga is engaged to Michael

Early on in the star’s career in 2010, Gaga, then 24, made it clear that while one day she wanted children, that day was very far off.

Responding to a question from Larry King, she said: “Yes, some day. Although my womb is not yet beckoning for a child. I'm very far away from that day. I'm also terrified it will ruin my creativity.”

“Forget it. It won't”, King reassured the Just Dance singer.

© Jackson Lee Lady Gaga has spoken about wanting to have children in the past

Gaga similarly affirmed to The Insider just two years later that she wanted children “someday”, but “[That will happen] a long, long day from now. Not soon. My baby will be my new record.”

Speaking to InStyle, Gaga expressed how excited she was to have kids. She said about pregnancy: "I look forward to being a mom. Isn't it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it.

“Then it comes out, and it's our job to keep it alive. It's so funny — everyone works out of my house every day. When they come in, I always say, 'Welcome to the Womb!'”

Before Michael, one of Lady Gaga's most notable past relationships was with actor Taylor Kinney, known for his role in the hit TV drama Chicago Fire.

The two met on the set of Gaga's music video for You and I in 2011.

Initially, they kept their relationship under wraps, making their red carpet debut at the Golden Globes after-party in 2014. However, by July 2016, they had announced the end of their engagement and relationship.