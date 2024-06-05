Inside Lady Gaga’s sweet bond with rarely-seen sister Natali Germanotta

Lady Gaga recently turned heads at her sister Natali Germanotta's wedding, revealing not just her impeccable style but also a hint of what has been reported as a possible ‘baby bump’.

The Poker Face star, 38, showcased a figure-hugging black gown that accentuated her curves as she stepped into the role of Maid of Honour at the picturesque coastal venue in Maine, America.

Natali, aged 32, may not have the same global recognition as her sister, but the Manhattan-born fashion designer has carved out her own niche in the fashion world.

The bond between the Germanotta sisters has always been close-knit, and this event was a testament to their unbreakable connection.

© Andrew H. Walker Lady Gaga (R) and sister Natali Germanotta share a special bond

Lady Gaga, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, looked stunning in her sleek, sleeveless frock, perfectly complementing the elegance of the occasion.

Despite the spotlight often shining on her, the House of Gucci star made sure her sister’s big day remained the focal point of the celebration.

© Kevin Mazur Lady Gaga and Natali Germanotta in 2016

Natali Germanotta, a graduate of the prestigious Parsons School of Design in New York City, has built a reputation in the fashion industry as a talented designer and stylist.

Her professional journey has been significantly influenced by her sister’s towering presence in the entertainment world.

Natali’s work has seamlessly intertwined with Lady Gaga’s projects, showcasing her exceptional talent and creative vision.

© Kevin Mazur Lady Gaga hugs her sister Natali Germanotta backstage after the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show

One notable collaboration between the sisters was on the set of A Star Is Born, where Natali served as a stylist, contributing to the film's visual storytelling.

Lady Gaga’s lead role in the movie was complemented by her sister’s behind-the-scenes fashion expertise, further cementing their professional synergy.

Natali’s artistic contributions are not limited to styling; she also made a memorable appearance in the music video for Telephone, which featured Lady Gaga alongside Beyoncé.

This cameo highlighted the dynamic blend of fashion and music that defines the Germanotta sisters’ collaborative spirit.

© Eric Charbonneau Cynthia Germanotta, Joseph Germanotta, Lady Gaga and Natali Germanotta

In an emotional speech at the 2019 Oscars, Lady Gaga publicly acknowledged the profound impact Natali has had on her life.

During her acceptance speech, she referred to her sister as her “soulmate,” a poignant declaration made even more touching following her split from then-fiancé Christian Carino.

“To my sister, my soulmate, I love you,” Lady Gaga expressed with heartfelt sincerity. “My family is here, I love you, mom and dad. Bradley [Cooper], there is not a single person on this planet that could have sung this song with me but you.”

This heartfelt tribute encapsulates the deep familial love and support that Lady Gaga shares with Natali, a bond that transcends their professional endeavors.

As Natali embarks on this new chapter in her life, it is evident that the Germanotta sisters will continue to inspire and uplift each other, both in their personal lives and in their respective careers.