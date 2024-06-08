Antiques Roadshow star Theo Burrell shares emotional cancer update

Antiques Roadshow star Theo Burrell has taken to Instagram to share a message of hope on the two-year anniversary of her diagnosis of incurable brain cancer.

Sharing a video to mark the occasion, Theo, 36, captioned the post: "Two year anniversary today! A mixed bag of emotions, but here's to continuing the path of hope!"

© BBC Theo found fame on Antiques Roadshow

In a simplistic, no make-up look, the auction specialist shared that she was just out of bed, as many patients will also understand.

"I'm feeling really lucky in lots of ways, obviously, to still be here. But also, to have had no re-growth in that time. Some positive things are happening. I'm reapplying for my driver's license, which two years ago I never thought would happen," she shared in the video, which you can watch below.

WATCH: Theo Burrell shares emotional cancer update below

The auction specialist was initially given three months to live after her cancer diagnosis if she did not have surgery.

"But it's definitely a celebration of contradictory emotions, I think," she revealed, giving insight into the complicated feelings she has at the milestone.

"I don't really want to be celebrating being alive in my 30s. A lot of people just take that for granted, because you're only in your 30s. And then also reliving the diagnosis itself and the surgery and everything that came before and immediately after that, which was all pretty scary."

In 2021 she suffered from migraines so strong that she was unable to bend over or lie down. The pain got so bad that she went to hospital and was diagnosed with glioblastoma, which she spoke about in the Instagram video.

© Instagram Theo works closely with Brain Tumour Research as a patron

"Sitting in A&E and finding out that my migraines that I'd been having for six months were in fact a glioblastoma. So it's kind of a day of ups and down, but I still very much feel that - although the future is scary - our achievements can't be taken away from us," she shared.

"So, I've hit this mark and that can't be taken away. The last two years have not been awful by any stretch.

"I've had an amazing time in so many ways doing all the charity work. Being a patron of Brain Tumour Research. I've celebrated birthdays and Christmases with loved ones, I've had lovely holidays. I've had some really special experiences and made great memories."

© Instagram Theo shared a sweet snap of her partner Alex

Theo also shared how excited she is for upcoming milestones that she did not think she'd survive to see.

"And, by being really well now, it means I'm going to make some really big events this summer, including my best friend's wedding and hen do, some events with Brain Tumour Research in Scotland. All sorts of things that - two years ago - I couldn't have even imagined I'd still be here for," she concluded.

"So this is supposed to be a positive message - especially to those who have been recently diagnosed - keep having hope. If I can do it, then so can you."

© Instagram Theo has worked extensively with the charity

Brain Tumour Support commented on the video, writing: "This is such a wonderfully reflective, positive, hopeful and honest message. Thanks for sharing Theo, your words are powerful in reaching so many others who face a similar challenging journey. Sending our love and support to you."

Theo also has a son Jonah, who was one when she received her diagnosis, and a partner Alex who has been supportive throughout her cancer journey.