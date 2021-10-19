Charles Spencer has taken to Twitter to highlight a heartbreaking health concern following Tom Parker's brain cancer diagnosis.

The father-of-seven - Princess Diana's younger brother - received a huge response to his post as fans rushed to share their own experiences, some of which were incredibly touching.

Charles retweeted a story from the BBC in which they reported that The Wanted musician Tom has said NHS brain cancer treatment needs "massive improvement". Charles added in the caption: "This is sadly true: the funding to fight brain cancer is simply inadequate, & it’s the type of cancer that claims more under-40s than any other.

"I'm proud to be one of the many patrons of @BrainTumourOrg who want this to change for the better."

Charles has urged for more funding in the fight against brain cancer

"It really is inadequate, we've raised (& spent!) circa £200k fighting to keep my daughter Laura alive & well since her diagnosis 3 years ago," one fan told the Earl. "She's only 21 but has already exhausted radiotherapy & chemo options. It’s so tough but we fight on."

"I have brain cancer," a second shared. "Luckily in Australia, I'm pretty good considering, and I've been incredibly lucky with almost 7 years since diagnosis (now at GBM4 multi site). So whilst I'm pretty lucky, many aren't. Many die, young Funding, esp more research, would always be helpful."

The Wanted's Tom with his two young children

A third confided: "My dad died from a GBM 22 years ago this week. Very little progress has been made in that time. It breaks my heart..." A fourth added: "One of my best friends died of this cancer only a few months ago, only 42 leaving three young children. It's tragic and heartbreaking."

Dad-of-two Tom 33, has been raising awareness for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) since his diagnosis a year ago. He's been getting private treatment on top of NHS care.

Tom was diagnosed with GBM a year ago

In a new podcast, he said a "massive improvement" is needed in treatment for brain tumours, and that a lack of research funding is part of the issue. He added the NHS had been "great" but he wants more to be done.

GBM is the most common type of brain tumour and is also one of the most aggressive. There's no cure, it often resists treatment, and the average survival time from diagnosis is 12 to 18 months.

