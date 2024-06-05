BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood divides fans following latest broadcast

Carol Kirkwood prompted a range of comments from viewers as she presented the weather from outside the studio on Wednesday.

While some complemented the star, others took the opportunity to tease her. The popular meteorologist took to social media site X, where she shared a photo of herself with her team following an outside broadcast.

Wrapped up warm against the unseasonable chill in a smart black coat, beaming, with her blonde hair pulled back, Carol looked as happy and stylish as ever, and her crew smiled alongside her.

The star simply captioned her image: " This morning's crew @TomSykesMedia @katieevans_1st @bbcbreakfastdog xxx."

One fan responded: "Looking fabulous there Carol, enjoy your day away," whereas, referring to her makeup-artist's large array of brushes and equipment, another cheekily joked: "Goodness, whoever is on the right has an armoury of tools for any obvious/non obvious oversight!"

Carol shared the image to social media

Talking about the fact that the broadcast honoured the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, a third sweetly chimed in: "I absolutely loved what you did with the photo taken on South Parade Pier of the troops."

Carol returned to work this week having enjoyed some time away in her native Scotland. At the weekend, she shared a series of images from her trip on X, including a photo from the Isle of Mull that included the iconic brightly-coloured houses immortalised in children's TV show Balamory.

© Getty Carol is a viewer favourite

The star also unloaded some gorgeous shots of the sea and even a dolphin video as she wrote: "Never visited Tobermory before. Recognise the painted houses? Saw these beauties too [dolphin emoji]."

She went on: "Sailed by Morar and Mallaig to Inverie where bumped into school friend! Small world! @WeAreTripsmiths @LordoftheGlens xxx."

© Getty Carol competed on Strictly in 2015

Carol causes concern

The presenter recently returned to the small screen after a brief break and fans expressed their concern for the star as she unfortunately appeared to not be feeling well.

The star was as charming and polished as ever as she presented the weather forecast but viewers couldn't help noticing that she seemed to have a cold.

© BBC Carol has been on BBC Breakfast since 1998

The 61-year-old prompted a range of remarks on X, including: "Hope you’re keeping warm Carol, you sound a bit under the weather! (No pun intended [laughing emoji])."

Other comments included: "Do you have a bit of a cold there Carol," and: "Morning Carol you sound like you have a wee cold, hope you are OK."

Carol's newlywed bliss

The former Strictly contestant has had a very busy few months. Not only has her writing career been going from strength to strength but also Carol and her longtime partner, Steve Randall, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the end of last year.

After enjoying a honeymoon, Carol returned to to social media, where she thanked fans for their well wishes following her exciting news.

© Twitter Carol and Steve were friends before things turned romantic

She described her nuptials as "perfect", saying: "I cannot tell you how fabulous it’s been. You shouldn’t really be talking like this about your own wedding, but it was blissful. It was romantic. It was absolutely perfect. And I would not change a thing about the day."