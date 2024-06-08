Dick Van Dyke makes history as oldest Daytime Emmys winner at 98

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) unveiled the first of two rounds of winners for this year's Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, with a historic moment that captivated the audience.

The legendary Dick Van Dyke, at the remarkable age of 98, made history as the oldest-ever recipient of a Daytime Emmy. The beloved actor was honored for his outstanding guest performance in the iconic soap opera, Days of Our Lives.

“I feel like a spy from nighttime television,” he said. “I’m the oldest nominee in history. I can’t believe it. I was playing old men all my life. If I had known I was going to live this long, I would have taken better care of myself!”

© Gilbert Flores Dick Van Dyke wins Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series for "Days of our Lives"

The grand evening was dominated by General Hospital, which triumphed with four prestigious awards.

The long-running soap opera clinched trophies for Best Directing, Best Writing, Best Supporting Performance (Robert Gossett), and the coveted Best Drama Series. In addition, the program also shone brightly in the entertainment news category, winning Best Entertainment News Series and Best Daytime Personalities.

Sheryl Underwood tease special Daytime Emmys appearances

Michelle Stafford was celebrated with the Best Lead Performance award for her compelling role in The Young and the Restless. Meanwhile, Thorsten Kaye was named Best Actor for his portrayal of Ridge Forrester in The Bold and the Beautiful. Both shows shared the spotlight with the most nominations at this year’s ceremony, each garnering 12 nods.

© Gilbert Flores Zooey Deschanel at the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards

The star-studded event was masterfully hosted by Entertainment Tonight's dynamic duo, Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner. The pair returned to emcee the ceremony, continuing their streak after successfully hosting in 2022 and 2023.

© Gilbert Flores Kelly Clarkson at the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards

Anticipation is high for the second half of the awards show—the Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards—which will be presented on Saturday, June 8. Fans can tune in via The Emmys apps and at watch.TheEmmys.tv to catch all the excitement.

© Gilbert Flores Danielle Pinnock at the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards

Here’s the complete list of winners and nominees from the first night:

DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The Bay (Popstar! TV)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

General Hospital (ABC) – WINNER

Neighbors (Amazon Freevee)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

DAYTIME TALK SERIES

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Syndicated)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated) – WINNER

Tamron Hall (Syndicated)

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts (Disney+)

The View (ABC)

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES

Access Hollywood (Syndicated)

Entertainment Tonight (Syndicated) – WINNER

Extra (Syndicated)

CULINARY SERIES

Be My Guest with Ina Garten (Food Network) – WINNER

Family Dinner (Magnolia Network)

Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays (Food Network)

Valerie’s Home Cooking (Food Network)

What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel (Max)

LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali, Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, General Hospital (ABC)

Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Annika Noelle as Hope Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, The Young and the Restless (CBS) – WINNER

Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves, General Hospital (ABC)