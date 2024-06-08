Elizabeth Hurley, 58, hailed as the 'fittest woman alive' in daring mesh bikini

Elizabeth Hurley is known for her head-turning photoshoots, and the model turned up the heat on Saturday with her latest bathroom shoot.

As you can see in the clip below, the mum-of-one posed playfully in a shower, while using the curtain to cover herself before blowing a kiss to the camera. However, the most eye-catching part of the whole scene was the star's daring mesh bikini that was bedazzled with dozens of crystals. Elizabeth finished the look off with a pair of silver platforms.

The model wore some heavy makeup with some dark eyeliner and wore her luscious brunette locks loose.

In her caption, the 58-year-old joked: "Why do we always end up in the kitchen at parties and in the bathroom on photoshoots????" but she created quite the stir in the comments.

One hailed Elizabeth as the "fittest woman alive" while a second enthused: "You are gorgeously phenomenal Elizabeth," alongside a pair of flame emojis and a third added: "You still got it.... what am I talking about, you never lost it. Beautiful."

The model is known for her risqué photos and bikini shoots and last month, she enjoyed some time in the Maldives as she posed in an eye-catching 'peaches' bikini from her own collection which she wore layered beneath a boho white shirt.

"Another glorious day in Paradise and hello old friend Leica camera- found in a dusty box in my study, unused for 20 years," the Bedazzled actress wrote in her caption. "So much better than a phone."

Elizabeth launched her eponymous beach line in 2015 and has continued to expand her brand ever since.

In an interview with Luxury Lifestyle Magazine in 2018, the star spoke about her brand's launch and her desire to create confidence-boosting garments. Opening up, she said: "I wanted to create styles that make people look fantastic and feel great."

"It was key to me to create a resort collection which would make a woman feel sexy and comfortable at any age. I decided to venture into designing beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with holiday clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong."