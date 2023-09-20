Linda Evangelista's net worth compared to fellow supermodels Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington – who's on top?

It's super day! Apple TV+'s deep-dive docuseries, The Super Models, is finally releasing today, September 20, and will spotlight the dynamic careers of Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, and Christy Turlington.

"Already forces in their own right, the gravitas they achieved by coming together transcended the industry itself," AppleTV+ wrote in a press statement when the show was first announced in 2020.

In honor of release day, here's a look back at the enduring legacies all four of these models have created throughout their careers with their net worths…

Linda Evangelista's Net Worth

Linda, 58, first began her modeling career in the early 1980s, when she signed with Elite Model Management. Throughout her career, she's walked for countless high profile runway shows and appeared on the cover of more than 700 magazines.

© Getty Images Linda Evangelista

The Canadian super also has partnerships with brands like Clairol and Yardley of London that, during the '90s, made her over $5 million a year. Once she returned to the industry in 2001 after a brief retirement, her reputation skyrocketed, thanks to her legacy as one of the first "supermodels."

Famed not only for her work in front of the camera, but also her activism and distinct sharp features and gamine cut, she was definitely getting out of bed for more than $10,000 a day, with her net worth being $40 million, according to celebritynetworth.com.

Christy Turlington's Net Worth

Christy, 54, began her own modeling career in her teens with appearances in music videos from Duran Duran and George Michael (the latter alongside Naomi, Linda, and Cindy).

© Getty Images Christy Turlington

Her profile grew immensely in the late '80s and early '90s thanks to her work on prominent campaigns with Calvin Klein and Maybelline. She has been featured on over 500 magazine covers, has contributed writings to several of them, and been a partner on clothing lines from Puma.

A large part of her later life has been dedicated to activism and filmmaking to create awareness for safe pregnancies and the complications arising from childbirth. As a noted beauty and humanitarian, her net worth over the decades has amounted to nearly $40 million, like Linda's.

Naomi Campbell's Net Worth

Considered the reigning queen of the catwalk, Naomi, 53, has had an illustrious career that began with music video appearances when she was just eight years old.

© Getty Images Naomi Campbell

She has modeled for some of the world's most high profile designers and brands and was one of the highest paid models in the '80s and '90s, breaking down racial barriers and frequently speaking out against bias against Black models and other models of color.

In her later years, she has been involved with several global ad campaigns and branched out into performing, releasing an R&B album in 1994 and making appearances in shows like Empire and American Horror Story: Hotel. Her net worth amounts to a whopping $80 million.

Cindy Crawford's Net Worth

Cindy, 57, quickly shot to fame in the '80s and '90s not just for her signature mole and athletic frame, but especially because of her appearances in media outside of print and runway.

© Getty Images Cindy Crawford

Her iconic 1992 commercial with Pepsi for the Super Bowl remains the stuff of legend, and from 1989-1995, she was the host and executive producer of MTV's House of Style, and has appeared in several other movies and TV shows.

She established the Meaningful Beauty line in 2005 and has home goods partnerships with the likes of Raymour & Flanagan and J.C. Penney. Her many entrepreneurial ventures have led to a sky-high net worth, listed as an insane $400 million when combined with husband Rande Gerber's, who founded Casamigos Tequila with George Clooney. Taken separately, it is estimated to be north of $200 million.

