Meet Christy Turlington's lookalike daughter and son - Grace and Finn

Christy Turlington Burns dominated the late 80s and early 90s as one of the original supermodels, but nowadays she's far more content with the role of mom to Grace and Finn.

The mom of two revealed that "when they were both little, I didn't really model very much. I still don't."

She added: "It’s pretty rare when I do. But my daughter, she knew I went to school, which she thought was hilarious because she would do homework and I would do homework. The fact that I could talk about 'I have a test tomorrow' ... she really liked that."

© Cindy Ord Christy and Ed

Here's everything to know about Christy's two children with husband Edward Burns.

Grace McKenna Burns

© Swan Gallet Grace, like her mom, is a model

Christy's daughter Grace, born October 23, 2003, has followed in her mother's footsteps down the runway.

While Christy had a relatively easy pregnancy with Grace, a complication during her birth meant that she lost several liters of blood in the procedure and faced postpartum hemorrhaging. She retained her placenta and needed removing. This experience led to her starting the nonprofit Every Mother Counts.

© Patrick McMullan Christy and Ed with Grace and Finn in 2007

Grace made her runway debut in June 2023 at the British Vogue X LuisaViaRoma show in Italy. The mother-daughter duo also appeared in a Carolina Herrera campaign together.

Finn Burns

© @cturlington Christy with her son Finn

Christy's son Finn was born on February 11, 2006 - and he tends to keep his life private.

This doesn't stop the model from sharing annual dedications to the 18-year-old on his birthday, as this year she wrote: "Happy Birthday to my 'Angelito Lindo!' You have brought nothing but warmth and sunshine into our lives since the snowy mid winter day of your arrival 18 years ago today."

She added: "Thank you for the experience of being a 'boy mom' my second time around, and for showing me how sweet and tender a love that would bring. Your family adores you and we are so lucky to know you and to watch you grow and become…"

© Handout Finn, stood on the right next to his dad Edward, towers over his mom and sister

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Christy revealed an awkward moment with her son where she was attending one of his high school basketball games and the opposition team had passed around a nude photo of the model from an old shoot as a "heckling tactic".

She explained she was "surprised it hadn't happened sooner", caveating she thought it was "so rude". As the school found out what happened and got involved, the incident became a "bigger thing" - which was not what the supermodel wanted.

"All I wanted to do was disappear", she said of the frustrating moment, adding: "I don't feel embarrassed about anything. Regretting things is a waste of time."