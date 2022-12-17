OG supermodels Cindy Crawford, Helena Christensen and Christy Turlington reunite for Christmas party The supermodels proved why they are the original catwalk queens

Supermodels Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Helena Christensen reunited and proved why they are the original catwalk queens with stunning new pictures.

Cindy wowed in a plum silk shirt tucked into black pants while Christy rocked an oversized white jumper and Helena, who shared the snaps, wore a long-sleeved floral-print jumper with black pants.

"No better way to kickstart that festive mood," Helena captioned the post alongside a series of dancers and Christmas tree emojis. "Such a fun night!" commented Cindy, as Christy added: "Love you ladies, long time."

Carla Bruni also commented, asking the girls to "wait for me", while Linda Evangelista and Lily Aldrige left heart emojis.

The girls were clearly in party mode, and decades after their heyday they still know how to wow their fans. Cindy, 56, recently slipped into an oversized shirt-style dress featuring a metallic, sequin-clad exterior, baggy half-length sleeves, a mini silhouette and a rounded nec8kline as she took her seat on the FROW of the Celine show to support her daughter Kaia Gerber.

The sheer piece was layered over a black slip dress and coupled with some killer knee-high black leather boots.

The girls posed together for a fabulous picture

Helena, 53, also left fans unable to believe what they were seeing when she shared a video of a daring skinny dip in a snowstorm. The Danish-born model shared a video of herself delicately stepping over a frosted riverbank and wading into the gushing river wearing nothing but a backless, plunging front white swimsuit.

While flurries of snowflakes whirled around Helena, she threw her arms over her head and took the plunge.

The three have been friends for decades

The 90s icon emerged from the icy water looking rejuvenated and she captioned the video: "Perfect day for a river swim" with a humorous snowman and bikini emoji.

The health and beauty benefits of cold-water swimming, a form of cryotherapy, have been widely reported and Helena has long been an advocate for this. She launched into fall this year with a swim that left Oscar Winning actress Julianne Moore bowled over.

