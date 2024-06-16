Catherine Zeta-Jones shares never-before-seen photo of Michael Douglas in touching tribute

Catherine Zeta-Jones is celebrating Michael Douglas. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the actress shared a throwback photo of her husband and her father-in-law, Kirk Douglas. "Happy Father's Day Michael," she wrote in the caption.

Michael, 79, was quick to respond and reposted the snap on his story. The actor – who shares two children with Catherine – received a sweet tribute from their son, Dylan, too. "​​Happy Father's Day Dad! As I grow my love for you only gets bigger," the 23-year-old captioned a photo from his childhood.

A proud father of three, Michael shares his oldest son, Cameron, with his ex-wife, Diandra Luker. Following his wedding to Catherine, the A-lister then welcomed a son, Dylan, and a daughter, Carys, 21, with the actress.

Michael and Catherine – who met at the Deauville Film Festival in 1998 – are extremely proud and have spoken about their respective parenting journeys. In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Michael said: "I have to thank my kids, Dylan and Carys. They're just extraordinary beings. I probably certainly have to thank their mum Catherine.

"They've just been a joy. We've had no issues per se. Had a lovely, lovely life together. Dylan is completely out of school now and Carys has got one more year of college. But they brought both Catherine and I, just a tremendous amount of joy."

In a 2021 interview with The Telegraph's Stella magazine, Catherine noted that she and Michael had placed a lot of emphasis on manners.

"I'm very conscious of my kids being very rooted, very down to earth and I'm always big on manners," she told the publication. "I get complimented on how unaffected they are and that's because they weren't brought up in Hollywood. We managed to retain some of their childhood much longer than other folk."

While Carys and Douglas have little interest in the world of celebrity, they have inherited their parent's love of acting. "Michael and I would be the first parents to say, 'You know, maybe you should think of another career,'" Catherine explained on the Today show.

"But we've seen how passionate they are about the craft. They know what celebritydom is. They know the good, the bad, warts and all that.

"But their passion is about acting as a craft and they've done every theatre camp – my kids went off to summer camp every year, to theatre camp with the Broadway kids, and held their own very, very well, I have to say," she added.