Michael Douglas pens heartwarming post to Catherine Zeta-Jones following her departure from family home

Michael Douglas is forever grateful for his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 79-year-old – who shares son, Dylan, and daughter, Carys, with the actress – penned a sweet tribute to his love on Mother's Day.

© Instagram Michael Douglas shared a sweet family photo from his family travels with Catherine Zeta-Jones and their children, Dylan and Carys Douglas

Sharing a photo from one of their family trips, Michael captioned it: "Happy #MothersDay to you all, and especially you darling! You deserve it and we all love you so much @catherinezetajones."

Melting his wife's heart, Catherine, 54, was quick to repost Michael's tribute, and she also replied in the comments, writing: "Thank you so much. Love you all with all my heart."

© Netflix Catherine will be spending Mother's Day in Ireland, where she's been shooting season two of Wednesday

While Catherine is typically based in the US, this year the A-lister is spending Mother's Day away from home, after touching down in Ireland to film season two of Wednesday. Posting a Netflix teaser clip from the set on May 7, she announced, "We're back! Season 2 of @wednesdaynetflix is now in production! It's all starting!"

It's unclear if Michael has joined his wife in Ireland, however, it's thought that the actor might be holding down the fort at their $4.7 million mansion in Irvington, Westchester. Nonetheless, we're sure the father-of-three has a set visit in the works.

Details surrounding the second season of Wednesday remain scarce, although it's known that Catherine and her co-stars Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo have all been upped to series regulars. Additionally, Steve Buscemi, Joanna Lumley, Billie Piper, Christopher Lloyd, Thandiwe Newton and Haley Joel Osment have been added to the cast.

© Netflix Catherine – who stars as Morticia Addams – has been upped to a series regular

After watching his wife transform into Morticia Addams for season one, Michael was full of praise for his beloved Catherine. "She killed it as Morticia. Killed it," he said in 2023.

Michael and Catherine – who met in 1998 – will celebrate 24 years of marriage in November, and while the couple have had their fair share of challenges, they remain each other's biggest cheerleaders.

Speaking to The Telegraph in 2022, Catherine opened up about their relationship. "It's impossible for there not to be ups and downs if you live with the same person and wake up with them every day," she began.

© Fred Duval/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Michael and Catherine are set to celebrate 24 years of marriage in November

"I've been waking up to Mike for nearly 25 years. I love being married but it's a crazy thing when you really think about it. Will you marry me? Sure! But then you think about the Chanel purse you spent a fortune on, and actually I don't really like it any more – I'll put it up for resale."

Addressing their highly-publicized age gap, Catherine added: "We have a lot of serious similarities too. We were born on the same day, 25 years apart. We're just very good with one another, we respect each other, and I never really feel that he's 25 years older than me. I remember people saying, 'When you're 50, he's going to be 75.' Well, that's just maths."