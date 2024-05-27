Dylan Douglas' photo with stunning girlfriend sparks 'jealous' reaction from mom Catherine Zeta-Jones

Dylan Douglas stepped out with his girlfriend over the weekend and shared snapshots of their date on social media.

The son of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones put on a loved-up display with his female companion for their night at the MetLife stadium in New Jersey.

Dylan rested his hand on the brunette's leg as she draped an arm around his shoulders while they watched The Rolling Stones in concert.

The 23-year-old sported facial hair and a casual look in jeans, a t-shirt and a blazer. He captioned the Instagram post: "The Stones #1 fan."

He also shared up-close videos of Mick Jagger killing it on stage, which sparked a reaction from his mom, who commented: "Can we talk about access all areas!!!! So jealous," before adding a red, heart emoji.

Catherine then commented again, adding: "This is too cool."

The family have an incredibly close bond, but are currently scattered across the world.

While Dylan was enjoying himself on the east coast of America, his sister, Carys, was photographed relaxing on a beach in Lisbon with her friend, and Michael touched down in Monaco for the Grand Prix.

The 79-year-old Oscar-winning actor was photographed taking a helicopter ride from his opulent yacht to indulge in a round of golf before immersing himself in the exhilarating atmosphere of the prestigious race.

Catherine is busy working on Netflix's Wednesday, which sees her playing Morticia Addams.

She's excited to be back on set, but the show will take her away from her family for the duration of production, as it is filmed in Romania – not somewhere Catherine and Michael own a home.

Dylan is following in his parents' footsteps and is an aspiring actor.

Recently, he shared a short film with fans, "a tribute" to Marlon Brando's controversial 1972 film Last Tango In Paris in which he a character called Tom.

He's also been working with director Alexander Molochnikov on the off-Broadway project, the play Seagull. Variations which premiered in New York City.

Michael - who is also father to oldest son, Cameron, with ex-wife Diandra Luker - recently joked that with Dylan and Carys now both having moved out, he and Catherine like to bribe them with lavish trips in a bid to spend quality time together.

"Catherine and I are blessed with the fact that our kids Dylan and Carys still like to travel with us," he shared with host Savannah Guthrie on Today.

"And so, we just finished five weeks in India at Christmastime. And we're always planning next year, what our trips will be and where we'll go," he added. Asked if it's nice to spend time with Dylan and Carys now that they're adults, Michael responded: "It's just a treat. Especially when you're not forcing them."