Catherine Zeta-Jones channels Morticia Addams in sultry throwback photo

Catherine Zeta-Jones was destined to play Morticia Addams! The actress – who is currently in Ireland to shoot Wednesday's second season – returned to Instagram this weekend.

Posting a throwback photo from a modelling shoot, Catherine, 54, resembled her on-screen counterpart in a dark gown and heavily lined, smokey eyeshadow. "Morticia Addams in her twenties! I guess I was just waiting for that box to open," the A-lister quipped in the caption.

Sparking a reaction from fans, many were quick to notice the resemblance. "Oh wow!!! So you've been Morticia from the jump," replied one. "Morticia is Catherine forever," added another.

© Netflix Catherine with the cast of Wednesday season two

While Catherine is typically based in New York, the mom-of-two has touched down in Ireland this month, where she's been shooting the second series of Wednesday alongside Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzmán and more stars.

Confirming the news on May 7, Catherine posted a teaser clip from the set, captioned: "We're back! Season 2 of @wednesdaynetflix is now in production! It's all starting!"

© Netflix Catherine – who stars as Morticia Addams – has been upped to a series regular

In an exciting development, Catherine has been upped to a series regular on the series, meaning more screen time for Morticia Addams. Details surrounding the second season of Wednesday remain scarce. However, it's known that Steve Buscemi, Joanna Lumley, Billie Piper, Christopher Lloyd, Thandiwe Newton and Haley Joel Osment have been added to the cast.

Amid her busy filming schedule, Catherine has been using her downtime to play golf and shared a new video of her swing on Saturday. "When it blows swing slow! [expletive] down and I am still out….must be a Celtic thing," she joked.

Meanwhile, Catherine's husband, actor Michael Douglas, has jetted to Monaco where he's been watching the Grand Prix unfold. This time last year, the couple attended Circuit de Monaco together, but with Catherine's filming schedule taking her to Ireland, the 79-year-old is flying solo.

After Michael gave fans a glimpse of the qualifying display on Instagram, Catherine replied in the comments. "So jealous," she penned with a love heart emoji.

© Netflix Jenna Ortega confirmed that season two of Wednesday will "lean into the horror aspect of the show"

Catherine is expected to be in Ireland for the next few months, and while we don't know much about series two, lead actress Jenna Ortega has hinted at what's to come. During a conversation with Elle Fanning for Variety's Actors on Actors, Jenna – who also serves as an executive producer – said: "We've decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more."

"We're ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great," she added.