Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michael Douglas, Tom Brady, and more stars celebrate Father's Day — see tributes
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover mother-and-baby

Michael Douglas, Tom Brady, and more stars celebrate Father's Day — see tributes

How some of your favorite A-List dads are celebrating Father's Day this June 16

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

It is Father's Day in the U.S. and beyond this Sunday, June 16, and some of our favorite Hollywood dads are getting celebrated and honored.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos marked a double celebration on the special day, celebrating not only Father's Day for Mark but also their daughter Lola Consuelos' 23rd birthday, for which the LIVE with Kelly & Mark host shared a sweet tribute. Plus, Prince William also received a touching tribute from his three children, which comes after the Princess of Wales first major public appearance at Trooping the Colour since first disclosing her cancer diagnosis.

From Michael Douglas to Tom Brady and more, scroll below for some of the sweetest Father's Day tributes and celebrations.

14

Michael Douglas

View post on Instagram
 
24

Tom Brady

View post on Instagram
 
34

Prince William

View post on Instagram
 
44

Kris Jenner

View post on Instagram
 

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more