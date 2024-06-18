Gwen Stefani recently took to Instagram to celebrate her husband Blake Shelton's 48th birthday with a heartfelt message and a touching reel.

The 54-year-old No Doubt singer, known for her stunning feather-embellished outfits, shared an intimate glimpse into their life together as a family with her 17.7 million followers.

"Happy bday to the greatest, @blakeshelton u are my everythin !!" Gwen captioned the reel, which featured an array of sweet moments showcasing their love.

The video included clips of the couple performing on stage, enjoying casual nights out, and spending precious time with Gwen’s three children: Kingston, 18, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10.

Gwen Stefani's 3 sons feature in heartfelt tribute to Blake Shelton on special day

The birthday post quickly garnered over 22.5k likes and 800 comments, with fans flooding the comments section to express their admiration for the couple.

"Two stars in individual ways in the music industry. But they unite as one to live their lives beautifully," one fan wrote. Another added, "I freaking love this couple! A city girl with a country heart! Ditto Gwen!"

© Getty Images Kingston Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Apollo Rossdale, Blake Shelton and Zuma Rossdale

Gwen and Blake, both former coaches on The Voice, tied the knot on July 3, 2021, in an intimate ceremony at Blake’s ranch in Oklahoma.

Their love story began amidst shared heartbreak, as both were going through difficult divorces at the time. Gwen had just split from Gavin Rossdale, and Blake was divorcing Miranda Lambert.

© Getty Images Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

Reflecting on their early days, Gwen recalled on the Howard Stern Show how she felt a huge weight on her shoulders following her split.

She described a moment when Blake, visibly upset over his own marital woes, approached her on set. "I never saw him look so upset," she said. Despite their initial reservations, their shared misery brought them closer together, leading to a romantic connection.

© Getty Gwen and Blake performed their song Purple Irises

Their relationship blossomed, and they were first linked romantically in November 2015. Although Gwen left The Voice before the 20th season,

Blake continued for a few more seasons before deciding to step down after season 23. His decision was influenced by his desire to focus on his relationship with Gwen, his music career, and his role as a stepfather to Gwen’s sons.

© Getty Gwen and Blake married in 2021

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Blake opened up about how becoming a stepdad changed his perspective on life. "I’m not the first person that I think about anymore," he admitted, explaining how his priorities shifted to include Gwen and her children. "Even the small things, when you go, ‘I think I’ll do this,’ the very next thought is always, ‘Well, wait a minute. How’s that going to work?' Or, 'What will they think?'"

Blake also revealed his plans to expand his Ole Red rooftop bar and restaurant franchise with a new location in Las Vegas, although the grand opening date has yet to be confirmed.