Gwen Stefani details 'true miracle' as she opens up about pregnancy with son Apollo and meeting Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is reflecting on her role as a mother, and both how she juggled pregnancy and newborns with her busy career, and becoming a mom later in life, particularly with her third son.

The "Underneath It All" singer first became a mom in 2006 at the age of 37 with the birth of her son Kingston, now 17, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The former couple later welcomed sons Zuma, 15, and Apollo, nine.

The respective arrivals of her three sons each was followed by whirlwind moments both in her career and personal life, and the doting mom opened up about it in a forthcoming episode of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast.

After her first two sons were born – and going through two separate world tours with them as newborns in tow – Gwen was sure she was done having kids and juggling motherhood with her career, but her eldest son had a different idea, and began asking for another baby sibling.

"I was like, 'I'm too old. I'm not having any more babies. I'm sorry, love,'" Gwen recalled telling him, before sharing: "He just wanted a baby, so he would start praying every night for this baby. Four weeks later, praying every night like, 'Please, let my mom have a baby,' and I'm pregnant with Apollo."

Once she was pregnant, she remembered thinking: "I'm like 43 years old, and it's this true miracle, and every time I would go the doctor, I was like, 'He's gonna say this is not gonna work out,' and every time he'd be like, 'Looking great.'"

© Instagram Gwen welcomed Apollo in February 2014

She even added: "I think the band was like, 'What the hell?'" emphasizing: "I had Apollo and it was a true miracle."

Still, despite her initial worries and hesitation, Apollo's arrival was one of three miracles to come (good things come in threes after all). Two months after his February 2014 birth, Gwen started filming her first season of The Voice, where she met future husband Blake Shelton.

© Getty Gwen and Blake started filming The Voice together in April of 2014

"That was the second miracle," she endearingly said, explaining: "The first miracle was getting pregnant. The second was The Voice. And then the third was, obviously, meeting Blake."

Her first of seven seasons (not consecutively) on The Voice aired that September. She filed for divorce from Gavin in August of 2015, and it was finalized the following year.

© Getty The couple and the kids split their time between Oklahoma and Los Angeles

Blake had announced his split from Miranda Lambert – who he married in 2011 – in July of the same year; in 2018, she met husband Brendan McLoughlin, and the two tied the knot the following year.

Following their respective divorces, and bonding over them, Gwen and Blake started dating in November of 2015, and tied the knot in their Oklahoma ranch in July of 2021.

