Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani pack on the PDA as the enjoy Italian trip with her three sons

The sweet escape! Gwen Stefani was pictured walking with her arms wrapped around husband Blake Shelton this past week, as the loved-up pair spent time with her children in Italy.

Photographers caught the pair enjoying their sightseeing trip in Rome, Italy, which saw them take a city bike tour with guides, and wander around viewing the stunning architecture.

In one picture, Blake walked with his arm wrapped around Gwen's waist, while other pictures saw her fondling his bottom in a cheeky public display of affection.

© Backgrid UK Gwen and her husband Blake were seen in Italy

Gwen kept cool in the warm weather in leggings and denim shorts with a ripped grey tee, while Blake wore a green shirt with jeans, and a baseball cap. The pair were joined by Gwen's sons Kingston, 18, Zuma, 15, and 10-year-old Apollo, and the mom was spotted taking her own snaps of her boys in the city.

Kingston, who is the spitting image of his father Gavin Rossdale, wore a chic breton top with white linen pants, while Zuma wore a loose linen shirt and blue shorts, and Apollo showed off his fashion sense with a beige striped shirt and matching shorts.

© Backgrid UK The couple piled on the PDA on their family holiday

Blake and Gwen met in 2014 when they were both judges on The Voice. They leaned on each other when they went through their respective divorces; Blake was married to Miranda and Gwen was married to Bush front man Gavin.

By the end of 2015 they were dating, and made their red carpet debut in February 2016 when they attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party together.

© Variety Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton at the 2016 Vanity Fair Party

They began making music together, releasing their first song "Nobody But You" in 2019 – it went to number one on the Billboard Country chart – and in 202 they released "Happy Anywhere".

Blake confirmed their engagement in October 2020 and in July 2021 they wed in a private ceremony at their Oklahoma ranch.

© Getty Carson Daly officiated Gwen and Blake's wedding

Blake has also spoken about becoming a stepfather to Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, admitting it was a "scary moment because it's one thing for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy, but you do have to consider after a while that they start to listen to things that you say".

"There's a lot of responsibility that comes with that," he added.