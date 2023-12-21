Gwen Stefani's sons tower over stepdad Blake Shelton in un-missable family Christmas photo

The Christmas spirit has arrived at Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's house, and they are dressing up for it.

The former The Voice co-stars along with Gwen's three sons dressed up to the nines for their Christmas family photo, sent with love from their Oklahoma ranch.

The "Underneath it All" singer shares sons Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, nine, with her ex Gavin Rossdale, her husband from 2002 to 2016.

On Wednesday, fans of Gwen and Blake got a glimpse of their fabulous Christmas card by way of celebrity face tanner and Dolce Glow founder Isabel Alysa.

The "tan artist" took to her Instagram Stories and shared a snap of the Christmas card, writing: "Thank you @gwenstefani I love you!" next to a wrapped gift emoji.

The Shelton-Stefani portrait sees Blake, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo looking dapper as ever in crisp black suits, and Gwen is dazzling in a blush pink, ruffled tulle gown. Plus, as Kingston and Zuma stood tall next to their stepdad, and Gwen and Apollo held hands, the family's sweet pup chilled out on the floor next to them.

© Instagram The Shelton-Stefani bunch brought out the glitz for their Christmas card

The card read "happy holidays" in gold embossed letters, and was signed: "With love from, Gwen, Blake and the Boys."

Gwen, 54, and Blake, 47, have publicly embraced their status as a blended family-of-five since they tied the knot in 2021, seven years after they first met on The Voice.

© Getty Gwen's boys showed up to support her during her recent Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Earlier this year, the former No Doubt frontwoman received her Hollywood star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and had Blake and her three sons by her side – once again in dapper looks as they celebrated the milestone.

During the ceremony, Blake took to the stage with a sweet toast to his wife, in which he recalled: "The first time that I ever met Gwen was in 2014," and added: "She wasn't like any famous person I ever met before."

© Getty Gwen and Blake tied the knot in 2021

He then noted: "It was clear to me that she was a mother first and foremost over anything else in this world."

© Instagram The couple split their time between Los Angeles and their Oklahoma ranch

As Gwen stood next to him holding back tears, he continued: "That was her number one job. And now standing here, almost ten years later, after I first met her, I can say without question that being a mother is still the most important thing in her life."

Describing Gwen "being one of the biggest stars in the world" as her "side project," he concluded: "What makes me happiest for Gwen, though, is that this all started with a song she wrote. Songwriting is her favorite thing to do. And she happens to be exceptionally talented at it."

