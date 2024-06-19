Juneteenth: What is it and how the stars are celebrating

While Juneteenth may have only become a federal holiday in 2021, African Americans have been celebrating Freedom Day for over a century and a half.

But what exactly is the significance of June 19th - why is it a federal celebration, and how do you celebrate it?

Here's everything you need to know about Juneteenth.

What is Juneteenth?

© Interim Archives General Gordon Granger's declaration

The holiday marks the remembrance of the end of slavery, as the northern states defeated the slave-owning South in the Civil War. It was on June 19th 1865 that enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas were finally told they were free.

President Abraham Lincoln had actually issued his Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1864, but African descendents were still enslaved for years after that. Texas was the final Confederate state to enforce the proclamation, with General Gordon Granger making the declaration which many see as the true end to slavery.

"Juneteenth", the portmanteau of June and the 19th, is what the historic date has been colloquially named.

Why is it a federal holiday?

© Drew Angerer Joe Biden signs the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act

Although Juneteenth has long been celebrated among African American communities, it only became a federal holiday in 2021 when President Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.

Before then, 45 states and Washington DC recognized it as a state holiday, but it wasn't recognized nationally.

What's open and closed:

Banks and post offices will be closed all day, as will any other government offices. However, you can expect major restaurants, groceries stores, and any major retail chains to remain open as normal.

How to celebrate:

© Nathan Howard Juneteenth celebrations

As it's a federal holiday, government offices are closed, and a number of businesses will also shut down for the day. But a number of communities organize parades, festivals, block parties, public readings, picnics and church services.

Food is at the heart of the festivities, as many people celebrate with a barbecue or cookout. It's also a great opportunity to shop at black-owned businesses, or eat at black owned restaurants.

Why is Juneteenth so important?

© OLIVIER DOULIERY Black Lives Matter banner in 2020

While slavery ended, racism didn't - Jim Crow laws were created post-emancipation that segregated black people from white society, limiting their civil rights. The deaths of Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and more at the hands of police have led to numerous anti-racism protests over the years - most notably the Black Lives Matter movement which started in 2013, and expanded to 40 chapters across the States by 2021.

What the stars are doing this Juneteenth

© Kent Nishimura President Biden attends Juneteenth concert

Already, President Biden celebrated the holiday with a concert on the White House South Lawn with the likes of Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle in attendance.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Leslie Odom Jr. talks Juneteenth

Leslie Odom Jr. said of the day: "It obviously reminds us of our liberation, our freedom, and also there’s a painful thing. It’s about people who were free and didn’t realize it. So, it’s just a reminder how free we are and how long we've been free", speaking to ExtraTV.

Al Roker wished fans a happy Juneteenth on Instagram, reminding them to stay hydrated and check in on elderly neighbors.