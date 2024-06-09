Joan Collins, 91, looks flawless in age-defying holiday snapshot

Actress and author Dame Joan Collins has shared a glimpse inside her lavish getaway to the glittering French Riviera.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Dynasty actress uploaded a bronzed photo of herself wearing a ruffled white top and a fabulous cream-hued fedora. The TV star, 91, accessorised with a wooden bangle and a sculptural necklace.

© Instagram Joan looked radiant as she holidayed in style

She wore her chocolate brown tresses swept back into a ponytail and added a slick of bright pink lipstick for a flush of colour.

In the image, a radiant Joan could be seen beaming for the camera whilst holding a glass of chilled white wine. Captioning her update, Joan simply penned: "Cheers to the summer!" followed by a series of hashtags including one for Le Club 55 which is a much-loved beach club in St Tropez beloved by the likes of Kate Moss and Leonardo DiCaprio.

© Instagram The actress frequently visits France in the summer months

Joan is very open when it comes to her age-defying secrets. She credits her youthful appearance to sun protection and reportedly never leaves the house without SPF on.

"I have always worn sun protection and have kept my face away from harmful rays since I was 20," she told You magazine in 2014.

"You should see me when I wake up in the morning: my face is so white, it's like a sheet."

© Getty Images The Dynasty star has shared some of her beauty secrets over the years

Meanwhile, in 2019, she told the Mirror: "I'm very disciplined. I don't go to bed without taking off my make-up and putting on night cream. My mother had me and sister Jackie doing that when we were 14."

Joan's lavish getaway comes after she nailed horticultural chic at the much-loved Chelsea Flower Show alongside her husband Percy Gibson.

© Getty Images The duo appeared in high spirits as they toured the gardens

For the splendid occasion, the star looked radiant in a pair of white leg-lengthening flared trousers which she teamed with a simple cream top and a rose-hued blazer.

She elevated her look with some stylish espadrilles and a fabulous wide-brim straw hat complete with a whimsical tulle bow.

Adding a dose of horticultural glamour, Joan also wore a dramatic floral brooch featuring pink-tipped petals and a pair of pearl-embellished flower earrings. Stunning!

© Getty Images The couple looked so loved-up as they posed for photographs

In photos shared from the idyllic outing, Joan was pictured with her husband, Percy. The couple, who tied the knot in 2002, looked smitten posing for numerous photos with broad grins spread across their faces.

Echoing his wife's elegant attire, Percy, 59, looked dapper in a pair of neutral chinos, a periwinkle blue shirt and a navy blazer studded with gleaming gold buttons.

Who is Percy Gibson?

Percy is a Hollywood producer known for his work on shows such as Who Wants to be a Millionaire. The star, who is 31 years Joan's junior, is her fifth husband, following her previous marriages to Maxwell Reed, Anthony Newley, Ron Kass, and Peter Holm.

"He takes care of everything," Joan told Saga magazine. "He takes care of my children and all our finances. He's the love of my life. It's a great marriage, a great relationship."