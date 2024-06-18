What nervous Vivienne whispered to mother Angelina Jolie as she made her debut at the Annual Tony Awards

Vivienne Jolie dazzled in a striking suit as she accompanied her mother, Angelina Jolie, at the 77th Annual Tony Awards in New York City on Sunday.

The 15-year-old made quite the impression, not only joining the Maleficent actress on the red carpet but also mingling with other celebrities such as host Ariana DeBose and singer Alicia Keys.

Vivienne and her iconic mother were both involved in the Broadway production, The Outsiders, which was celebrated with an impressive 12 nominations that night.

Despite the glitz and glamour, the young teen felt a bit nervous, sweetly whispering, "Wait, please, wait… hold my hand," to her mother as they posed for the cameras.

Vivienne coordinated perfectly with Angelina in teal-colored trousers paired with a matching vest left unbuttoned at the front.

She wore a crisp white shirt underneath, accessorized with a teal bowtie, and completed her look with casual black and white sneakers. Her golden blonde locks were parted in the middle, cascading naturally past her shoulders.

© Bruce Glikas Vivienne Jolie and Angelina Jolie attend The 77th Annual Tony Awards

The young Jolie-Pitt flashed a small smile, standing gracefully beside her mother, who was equally glamorous in a lighter teal velvet gown.

Angelina's ensemble featured a fitted, corset-style bodice and a flowing skirt that elegantly brushed the ground. She added a dramatic flair with a matching shawl draped over her shoulders.

© Kevin Mazur Vivienne worked as a production assistant for The Outsiders

Angelina accessorized with dainty gold earrings, chunky bracelets on her right wrist, and rings adorning each of her hands. Her hair, parted in the middle, fell in effortless waves past her shoulders, enhancing her ethereal look.

The mother-daughter duo paused for a quick photo session together upon arriving at the Lincoln Center, where the ceremony took place. At one point, they were seen sharing a laugh before heading into the main venue.

Angelina has taken on the role of a producer for The Outsiders, which officially premiered earlier this year in April.

© Theo Wargo Vivienne Jolie, Angelina Jolie and cast and crew accept the Best Musical award for "The Outsiders" onstage

Vivienne has had the opportunity to be a producer's assistant on the critically acclaimed project.

Last month, it was revealed that Vivienne dropped the last name Pitt from her moniker in The Outsiders Playbill. According to People, she was listed as Vivienne Jolie, rather than Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. It remains unknown if she has legally changed her name.

This name change follows in the footsteps of her older sister, Zahara. Last November, when Zahara was inducted into the AKA sorority at Spelman College, she appeared to drop her father's last name, introducing herself as "Zahara Marley Jolie" in a video clip shared by Essence magazine.

© Getty Images Vivienne Jolie-Pitt was very nervous at the event

In a similar move, Brad and Angelina's daughter, Shiloh, 18, officially requested to drop 'Pitt' from her surname in court documents obtained by TMZ.

The dancer filed the paperwork on her 18th birthday, May 27, requesting her new legal name to be Shiloh Jolie.

Despite the ongoing legal battles between Angelina and Brad, the Jolie-Pitt children seem to be carving out their own identities.

Angelina's involvement in The Outsiders, both as a producer and a supportive mother, highlights her commitment to her children's passions and ambitions.

Vivienne’s step into the limelight as a producer's assistant, and her decision to use Jolie as her surname, marks a significant moment in her young life.