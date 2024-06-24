Elon Musk quietly welcomes his 12th child with Shivon Zilis

Elon Musk, the visionary Tesla founder, has quietly welcomed another baby into his ever-growing family.

The 52-year-old entrepreneur and father-of-12 confirmed the news earlier this year, revealing that the new arrival is with Shivon Zilis, Neuralink Corp.'s director of special projects.

Elon addressed the speculation surrounding the birth in a statement to Page Six, saying, "As for ‘secretly fathered,’ that is also false.

All our friends and family know." He further clarified, "Failure to issue a press release, which would be bizarre, does not mean ‘secret.'"

The gender and name of Elon's newest child remain undisclosed, maintaining the level of privacy that Elon and his partners strive for when it comes to their children.

In September 2023, Grimes, the mother of three of Elon's children, took to social media to request privacy for their family.

© X/Twitter Tesla founder with venture capitalist Shivon Zilis and their twins Strider and Azure, born in November 2021.

She addressed recent headlines about their co-parenting arrangement and the surprise news of their third child's birth, son Techno, which came shortly after Musk welcomed twins with Shivon.

"Hey, I would prefer to not breathe any more life into this current press cycle, but I want to de-escalate the narrative," Grimes wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

She shared that she had finally had a long-overdue conversation with Shivon, emphasizing that the situation was not Shivon's fault and asking fans not to direct their anger towards her.

"We respect each other a lot and we're excited to become friends and have the kids grow up together," she added.

Elon’s journey into fatherhood began with his first wife, Justine Wilson, with whom he welcomed his first child, a son named Nevada Alexander, in 2002.

Tragically, Nevada passed away at just 10 weeks old due to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

The couple later had twins, Vivian Jenna and Griffin, through IVF in 2004, followed by triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian in 2006.

In May 2020, Elon and Grimes celebrated the birth of their first child together, X Æ A-Xii. Then, in a surprising turn, Elon secretly welcomed twins Strider and Azure with Shivon

A month later, Grimes revealed in a Vanity Fair interview that she had welcomed a baby girl with Elon via surrogate in December 2021, named Exa Dark Sideræl.

The revelation of Elon's most recent addition to his family came through Walter Isaacson's 2023 biography, which disclosed the birth of Elon's third child with Grimes, a son named Techno Mechanicus, affectionately nicknamed "Tau."