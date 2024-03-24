Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden enjoy star-studded date night after baby boy Cardinal's surprise announcement

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden briefly left their new baby bubble to celebrate a good friend's milestone birthday.

On Saturday, the couple stepped out in Los Angeles for Rob Lowe's 60th birthday party, which also saw attendance from fellow celebrities like Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, as well as the West Wing actor's wife Sheryl Berkoff and their sons John Owen and Matthew.

The Charlie's Angels actress, 51, and the Good Charlotte singer, 45, were spotted heading to the star-studded party both coordinating in casual black outfits.

Their outing came a day after the couple, who tied the knot in 2015, made the surprise announcement that they had welcomed their second child together, a son named Cardinal. They are also parents to daughter Raddix, who is four years old.

Benji made the announcement in a joint Instagram post with his wife, sharing a photo of an abstract drawing featuring colorful brush strokes, a pink rose, a sketch of a young boy, and the words: "A little bird whispered to me," written in a gothic font.

Their announcement first read: "We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden."

The pair continued: "He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here!" before noting: "For the kids safety and privacy we won't be posting any pictures – but he's really cute," next to a smiley face.

"We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our [family] to yours. Best wishes and good afternoon!!" the caption concluded.

© Getty Cameron and Benji tied the knot in 2015

Back in January, Benji posted another similar photo of an abstract painting as he honored his and Cameron's ninth wedding anniversary with a touching tribute.

He wrote: "Just celebrated 9 years married, [about] to hit 10 years together in March, thankful for my wife, wish this for everyone who wants to find it."

© Getty The couple's extended family includes Benji's twin Joel Madden and his wife Nicole Richie

"Most meaningful thing to get to be a part of, greatest journey to take, and the happiness of true love won't be measured. Hard moments bring new levels and the journey might be the destination."

The now father-of-two concluded: "And a little girl to nurture and protect on top of it all – living in a dream couldn't have written it better! Very grateful."

